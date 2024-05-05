KSEB to cut power supply to bill defaulters owing to financial constraints

Thiruvananthapuram: Facing a severe financial crisis, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to disconnect the supply to all consumers who have arrears on their bills. Only the pump-houses of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) would be exempted from the move.

With power consumption in Kerala breaking records every day, KSEB is forced to purchase electricity from sources outside the state at a high cost. For instance, 9.31949 crore units were bought on Friday.

At the same time, KSEB is going slow on commissioning seven hydroelectric projects having a capacity of 400 megawatts. In fact, work on the Bhoothathankettu project is almost 99-percent complete, but the government has yet to inaugurate it.

Solar power

KSEB officers said that one of the reasons for the power shortage is the higher nighttime consumption by consumers who generate solar power. Under the existing rules, consumers supplying solar power to the KSEB during daytime need not pay for the electricity they utilize at night. Consequently, many of these consumers consume power without any control, said the officers. In view of the situation, KSEB is considering a special tariff for power consumed during peak hours, when the supply is arranged by buying expensive power from outside the state.

Control room

Considering the power crisis, KSEB has opened a control room at Vydyuthi Bhavan, its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, to integrate the measures to rectify disruptions at the state-level. The control room will oversee issues such as overload on power lines, load regulation in substations and management of demand and supply at different hours of the day.

How to reduce consumption

Consumers can cut power consumption during the peak hours of 6 pm to 2 am by resorting to the following measures: