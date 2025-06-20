Renowned Bollywood playback singer Ankit Tiwari, known for chartbusters such as 'Galliyan', 'Sanam Teri Kasam', 'Dil Dard Dard', 'Pyaar De', and 'Tum Bin', is all set to make his Malayalam debut with 'Haal', the upcoming film directed by newcomer Veer and starring Shane Nigam in the lead. This marks one of the most ambitious and high-budget films in Shane Nigam's career. The female lead is played by Sakshi Vaidya.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Johny Antony, Nath, Vineeth Beepkumar, K. Madhupal, Sangeetha Madhavan Nair, Joy Mathew, Nishanth Sagar, Niyas Becker, Riyaz Narmakal, Suresh Krishna, Ravindran, Sohan Seenulal, Manoj K U, Unniraj, and Sreedhanya in significant roles.

A vibrant and complete entertainer, 'Haal' is set for a simultaneous release in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. The first look, motion poster, and song from the film, recently released, have already caught the public's attention. Shot over 90 days, the film places strong emphasis on music and is produced under the banner of JVJ Productions.

The story and screenplay are penned by Nishad Koya, known for films such as 'Ordinary', 'Madhura Naranga', 'Thoppil Joppan', and 'Shikkari Shambhu'. Notably, 'Haal' also features celebrated Bollywood singer Atif Aslam's first-ever Malayalam playback performance. The film's music partner is Think Music.

Music: Nandagopan V, Cinematography: Ravi Chandran, Editing: Akash Joseph Varghese, Art: Nathan, Project Design: Shamnas M Ashraf, Costume Design: Dhanya Balakrishnan, Sanjay Gupta, Production Controller: Jinu P.K, Make-up: Amal Chandran, Choreography: Sandy, Lyrics: Vinayak Sasikumar, Stills: S.B.K. Shuhib, Sound Design: Annex Kurian, Sound Mixing: Vishnu Sujathan, VFX: Dot VFX Studios, DI: Colour Planet, Chief Associate Director: Maneesh Bhargavan, Associate Director: Praveen S Vijay, Project Co-ordinators: Jibu JDT, Shisad, Digital Marketing: Obscure Entertainments, Publicity Design: Ten Point, Distribution: JVJ Release through Rajsagar Films, Overseas Distribution: Fars Films, PRO: Vazhoor Jose, Athira Diljith.