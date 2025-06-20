A Malayali couple lost their lives in a road accident here on Friday morning. The deceased, Vinod Pillai (65) and his wife Sushama, were residents of Neral in Raigad district. The accident occurred around 11.30 am when the scooter they were travelling on collided with a car.

Vinod Pillai was a native of Chengannur. The family, living in Thane for many years, moved to Raigad around eight years ago. Following the accident, both were rushed to Neral Government Hospital but could not be saved. They are survived by their son, Anirudh.