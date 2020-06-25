COVID-19 LIVE | India records over 16,900 fresh cases, 418 fatalities in last 24hrs

New Delhi: With record 16,922 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,73,105 on Thursday while the death toll rose to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country has witnessed a spike of 2,82,570 infections from June 1 till date, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh contributing to almost 70 per cent of total cases.

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,71,697 patients cured so far, while there were 1,86,514 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.

15.34% patients required ICU care, 4.16% ventilators

Of the over 4.4 lakh COVID-19 cases reported in the country till Tuesday, only 15.34 per cent required ICU care, 15.89 per cent needed oxygen support and 4.16 per cent were put on ventilators, according to health ministry sources.

Also, the doubling time of coronavirus infection cases has improved from 17.4 days on June 12 to 19.7 days in the last three days, a source said.

Till June 23 since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, 27,317 patients needed ICU care, 28,301 required oxygen and 7,423 were put on ventilators, a source in the ministry said.