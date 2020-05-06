COVID-19 Timeline: A chronology of Kerala's fight against the pandemic

The first coronavirus case in India was confirmed in Kerala's Thrissur district on January 30, 2020. Ever since, the state has been fighting the pandemic in an exemplary manner.

Here are the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdown in Kerala.

June 15: Kerala reports 21st COVID-19. The 67-year-old S Rameshan died on June 12 but his sample was tested positive posthumously on June 15.

Kerala grants 7 day emergency pass to travellers with no quarantine requirements.

June 14: Kerala's COVID-19 recoveries trump infections for first time



June 11: Kannur resident dies of COVID-19. Death toll in Kerala rises to 19.

83 new positive cases in Kerala. 62 recover. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs the revision of quarantine norms: No institutional quarantine for foreign returnees. No paid quarantine for poor.

Rent waiver and other relaxations were also announced to revive Kerala's Rs 4,500 crore-loss hit IT sector.



June 10: Kerala reports 65 new positive cases. 57 were cured of the disease. Ten had contracted the disease through contact.

Two COVID patients under observation at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital commit suicide. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja orders an enquiry into the deaths.

June 9: 91 new positive cases in Kerala. Of them, 80 had come from outside the state. 11 contracted the disease through contact.

June 8: Government offices become fully functional in Kerala.

91 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday. Only 1 of them had contracted the disease through contact. 11 were cured of the disease.

Kerala reports its eighteenth death. The deceased has been identified as Dinny Chacko, 43, who hails from Chalakkudy district. She was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. This is the third COVID death being reported from Thrissur.

June 7: Kerala reports seventeenth COVID-19 death. The 87-year-old Thrissur native was suffering from respiratory ailments and pneumonia.

With 107 new cases, COVID-19 cases cross 100-mark for third consecutive day.

June 6: Former footballer E Hamza Koya dies of COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll rises to 16.

Coronavirus cases in Kerala crossed the 100-mark for the second consecutive day on Saturday. With 108 new cases, the number of people currently undergoing treatment for COVID soared to 1,029.

India registered a record single-day spike in the number of new cases and deaths for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. With over 2.4 lakh cases, India surpassed both Italy and Spain in less than 24 hours. It is the 5th worst hit nation after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK.

June 5: Kerala crosses the dreaded three-digit mark to touch 111 new cases on Friday.

Places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and offices set to open from June 9. Other than the central government advisory, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced some state specific guidelines to be followed.

June 4: Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Kerala, death toll climbs to 15.



June 2: Kerala records 86 new COVID-19 cases.

Twelfth COVID-19 death reported in Thiruvananthapuram.

June 1: Virtual classes begin for school students in Kerala as the schools continue to remain shut due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.



May 28: Kerala records second highest single-day spike with 84 new COVID-19 cases , Telangana man dies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Liquor sales resume in Kerala at 9am on May 28 through BevQ App.



May 26:Kerala reports 67 new cases



SSLC, VHSC and Plus Two examinations resume in Kerala.



May 25: Kerala records seventh COVID-19 death. The 62-year-old paralytic woman hailed from Kannur. She was under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.



Domestic air travel resumes amid chaos as several flights were cancelled without prior notice.

May 24: Sixth COVID-19 death in Kerala, a 53-year old woman cancer patient, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in Kozhikode hospital. Amina, hailing from Kalpetta in Wayanad district, reached Kerala from Dubai on May 20 and has been under treatment ever since.

53 new positive cases in Kerala on Sunday. This is the second consecutive day when more than 50 cases have been reported.

May 23: Kerala records 62 new cases.

May 22: Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 42 new cases recorded.

May 22: RBI reduces Repo rate to 4% and extends moratorium on loans to August 31

May 21: Kerala reports fifth COVID-19 casualty, Mumbai-returnee dies in Thrissur hospital.

Indian airline company IndiGo announced on Thursday that it will operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and four GCC countries- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman

'Sprinklr will not handle COVID data, C-DIT will': Kerala govt tells High Court

May 16: Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman raises FDI limit in defence manufacturing from 49% to 74% while announcing the fourth tranche of economic stimulus package with an aim to boost growth and create jobs.

Three flights from UAE bring 543 to Kerala on the first day of the second phase of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission.

May 15: Kerala does away with zonal classification of districts on the basis of COVID-19 spread. With the new development, more police will be deployed to ensure the strict adherence of quarantine and lockdown norms.

May 14: Kerala reports 26 new COVID-19 cases



May 13: Kerala records 10 new cases, the first time the State touched double figures since April 29.

Tax deducted at source (TDS) cut by 25 per cent for non-salary payments to residents and a collateral free automatic loans for businesses including MSMEs up to Rs 3 lakh crore, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Two flights bring 339 passengers to Kerala on final day of phase 1.

First passenger train to Kerala departs New Delhi station, to reach Thiruvananthapuram on May 15.

May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs20 lakh crore economic package.

First expat flight lands in Kannur; 3 flights bring 650 to Kerala. INS Magar arrives at Kochi with 202 Indian nationals from Maldives.



May 11: Two Air India flights bring back 361 Keralites from UAE and Bahrain.

May 10: Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa with 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives on board, arrives at Cochin Port under "Operation Samudra Setu". Air India flight from Kuala Lumpur lands in Kochi with 177 Indians.



May 9: Three flights with 545 passengers arrive in the Cochin International Airport from Kuwait, Oman's Muscat and Qatar's Doha.

May 8: Two flights carrying 325 stranded Indians from Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Bahrain's Manama arrive at Kozhikode and Kochi airports.

May 7: India's massive repatriation mission dubbed Vande Bharat Mission begins. First flights to Kerala arrive in Kochi and Kozhikode with 363 passangers from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE.

May 5: With three new cases, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 500 mark on May 5.

May 1: India extends lockdown for the third time to May 17. Activities permitted according to the risk-profiling of districts into red, orange and green zones.

For the first time since the second wave of coronavirus infection began in Kerala, the state reported not even a single COVID-19 case.

Train carrying stranded migrant labourers takes off from Aluva in Kerala.

April 30: Face masks made mandatory in Kerala

April 25: Ministry of Home Affairs gives nod to repatriate mortal remains of Non-Resident Indians(NRI) in the event of their demise abroad.

April 24: A four-month-old baby dies of COVID-19 at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

April 23: Kerala government decides to cut one month's salary of government employees over a span of five months.

April 22: Kerala's eternal COVID-19 patient, one of the primary contacts of the Italy-returned family, tests negative after 42 days.

April 21: Kerala witnesses sudden spurt in number of cases after two weeks of downward slide. The state reported 19 cases on April 21 and 11 cases on April 22. Kottayam, Idukki districts report new cases after being classified as low risk green zones.

April 20: Lockdown eased in 7 districts, but the relaxations were later withdrawn after centre warned the state against the move.

April 17: Kerala reports just one case twice in three days.

April 15: 7 Kerala districts--Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram--among 170 COVID-19 hotspots in India.

April 14: India's lockdown extended to May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid rising number of COVID-19 cases

April 13: Subdomain for Sprinklr data entry on COVID-19 changed from citizencenter.sprinklr.com to citizencenter.kerala.gov.in.

April 11: 71-year-old Mahe native dies at Pariyaram Medical College. This is the third COVID related death in Kerala.

April 6: Several Keralite nurses test positive at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai

Karnataka eases border restrictions for critically ill patients

April 5: Kerala's COVID-19 curve shows signs of flattening with eight new cases. Kasaragod witnesses spurt in cases.

April 3: After distressingly high numbers the past two days, Kerala reports just nine new cases on Friday. But what emboldened Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was perhaps the recovery of 14 COVID-19 patients in the state, the higest number to test negative in a single day.

The country's oldest COVID-19 patients - Thomas (93) and Mariamma (86) - were among the many who recovered.

April 2: Brian Neil, a British national who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Ernakulam Government Medical College, is discharged.

Brian was admitted to the isolation ward of the medical college on March 15 after he showed severe COVID-19 pneumonia symptons. His treatment was in news as it was the first patient to be administered anti-HIV drug combination to cure COVID-19.

A two-judge bench of the High Court on Tuesday stayed for three weeks the Excise Department order that said acohol addicts could be sold liquor if they could produce an 'alcohol withdrawal syndrome' certificate from a government doctor.

Kerala reports 21 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of confirmed cases to 286. Of them, 2 had died and 28 had recovered. Active COVID-19 cases now 256.

Of the new cases, 8 were from Kasaragod, taking the number of confirmed cases here to 129; 5 from Idukki, 2 from Kollam, and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.

April 1: Kerala starts distribution of free ration.

Free foodgrain, 30kg for priority card holders and 15kg for non-priority members, are distributed through 14,250 retail outlets across the state.

Kerala gets more testing machines to speed up COVID-19 screening tests, a WhatsApp chatbot to curb the spread of fake news, and a telemedicine service through which anyone can have their questions answered by doctors.

The 'Salary Challenge' proposed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receives the cabinet's approval. The proposal was to ask government employees to transfer one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

24 test positive in Kerala taking the number of active cases in the state to 237. Of them, 12 were from Kasaragod, three from Ernakulam, one from Palakkad, and two each were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur.

March 31: Kerala reports second COVID-19 death.

Thiruvananthapuram resident and retired police personnel Abdul Azeez, 68, died at the Government Medical College Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest and paralysis attack while on the ventilator system.

Because it was not known who had infected Azeez, the government decides to completely shut down the whole of Potencode panchayat and nearby areas.

Seven positive cases too were reported - Kasaragod (2), Thiruvananthapuram (2), Kollam (1), Thrissur (1) and Kannur (!). This took the total number of infected in the state to 241.

March 30: Kerala reports 32 new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 213.

But even in the midst of rising cases, Kerala recorded a major triumph. An old couple, who had been in critical condition ever since they were admitted to Kottayam Medical College on March 9, have fully recovered.

In India, 92 new cases and four deaths due to coronavirus were reported since Sunday, taking the total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.

March 29: Kerala reports 20 new cases. With this, the number of active cases rises to 181. As many as 21 people have recovered so far.

March 28:

First COVID-19 death recorded in Kerala. Yakub Hussain Sait, 69, died at the Ernakulam Medical College. He returned from Dubai on March 16. He was tested positive on March 22. He hailed from Chullikal in Ernakulam District.

Kerala reports six news cases and the total number of active patients rises to 165, while 16 patients have been cured so far.

March 27: Kerala records highest single-day surge with 39 cases, Kollam records the first case.

March 26: 19 more test positive in Kerala, cases rise to 126, 11 recover.

March 25: Kerala govt shuts down liquor stores.

India suspends all domestic and international airline services.

March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the disease.

March 24: With 14 new cases, the number of active patients rises to 105 in Kerala.

March 23: After 30 new cases were reported, Kerala announces lockdown till March 31 to contain the virus.

March 22: India observes 'Janata curfew'

March 20: 12 new cases in Kerala. 44,390 people under observation.

SSLC, Plus Two, university, ICSE and ISE exams postponed.

March 18: CBSE exams postponed.

March 17: India records third COVID-19 death in Mumbai, number of the infected rise to 137

March 16: 3 more test positive in Kerala, one from Kasaragod and 2 from Malappuram.

March 16: Union government orders all institutions, shopping malls, theatres, gyms shut until March 31.

March 15: Radiologist from Sri Chitra Tirunal Insitute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram tests positive for coronavirus. Institute virtually shuts down a day later.

Kerala government launches 'Break the Chain' campaign to ensure hand hygiene.

The number of positive cases crosses hundred in India to 110. Maharashtra records the highest number of cases.

March 14: Central government declares COVID-19 a 'notified disaster'.

India reports second death in Delhi.

March 13: Three more test positive in Kerala, the total number of cases rise to 22 including 3 who recovered. The three included a Keralite who returned from Dubai, an Italian tourist and UK returnee.

March 12: India's first COVID-19 death confirmed in Karnataka.

Two persons test positive in Kerala taking the number of infected people in the southern state to 16.

March 11: WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic.

March 10: 8 new cases reported in Kerala.

All mass gatherings banned in Kerala. Classes up to seventh grade suspended in all schools.

March 9: Attukal Pongala held amid coronavirus scare.

Three-year-old who returned in a Dubai flight from Italy tests positive for the coronavirus. The child's parents are tested positive a day later.

March 8: Five Keralites test positive for COVID-19. The five include three of a family who had returned to Kerala from Italy on February 29 and two of the relatives they had visited once they were back. The five are admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital. Six others infected by the Italy-returnees tested positive a day later.

March 4: India witnesses sudden jump in coronavirus cases to 29.

March 2: Two new coronavirus cases reported in India, one case each from New Delhi and Telangana.

February 19: Test results of India's first patient return negative. She was discharged from the Thrissur Medical College Hospital a day later on February 20.

February 13: Second COVID-19 patient from Kerala discharged from Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, thereby becoming the first patient in India to recover from the illness fully.

February 11: The disease caused by the virus gets an official name: COVID-19. The World Health Organization says it wanted a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people but was “pronounceable and related to the disease."

February 4: Kerala government declares coronavirus state calamity after confirmation of the third case. The patient is admitted to Kannur Medical College Hospital.

February 2: Kerala confirms second case of coronavirus in another student from Wuhan. Patient admitted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Kerala government opens virology lab at Alappuzha for testing.

February 2: India airlifts 323 stranded citizens from Wuhan city.

January 30: First confirmed case of coronavirus reported from Kerala. The patient was among the four Malayali medical students who returned from China's Wuhan and was immediately isolated at the Thrissur General Hospital.

UN declares health emergency over the coronavirus

For our reports on coronavirus, click here.