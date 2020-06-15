Kerala to grant 7 day pass for emergency visits from other states, no quarantine required

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday eased travel and quarantine restrictions for those visiting the state for emergency purposes.

Individuals visiting the state for priority needs such as education, business, healthcare, property management and court visits may register at the Covid-19 Jagratha portal for e-passes, the order stated. This pass will have a validity of seven days. The order said these travellers need not undergo the mandatory 14 days of home quarantine.

"Since placing them in home/institutional quarantine is not feasible, the government has allowed them to visit the state for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine, after obtaining entry pass through the government portal," said the order.

Candidates attending examinations and personal interviews may arrive in the state three days prior to the event and stay in the state for 3 days after. They will be allowed to visit only those areas associated with the examination.

Permitted individuals are not allowed to visit people over 60 years.

If the person tests positive on return from Kerala, he/she will have to notify the respective district collector.

In case of any violation to the above norms, strict action will be taken against the persons and others involved in it, the order said.

Currently there are 1,340 corona positive patients under treatment in Kerala.