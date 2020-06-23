Kerala records 141 new COVID-19 cases, 60 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This is the highest single-day infection ever since the disease was first detected in the state.

Seventy-nine of the infected persons came from abroad, 52 came from other states while 10 contracted the disease through contact.

At present, state has 1,620 active cases.

The day also saw recovery of 60 individuals.

The state has consistently recorded over 100 cases in the past five days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his sunset briefing on Tuesday.

Positive cases: District-wise split

Pathanamthitta - 27

Palakkad - 27

Alappuzha - 19

Thrissur - 14

Ernakulam - 13

Malappuram - 11

Kottayam - 8

Kozhikode - 6

Kannur - 6

Thiruvananthapuram - 2

Kollam - 4

Wayanad - 2

Recoveries: District-wise split

Malappuram - 15

Kottayam - 12

Thrissur - 10

Ernakulam - 6

Pathanamthitta - 6

Kollam - 4

Thiruvananthapuram - 3

Wayanad - 3

Kannur - 1

Death toll rises to 23

One more person died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Tuesday, increasing the death toll in the state to 23.

The deceased, Vasanthakumar, 68, was a native of Mayyanad in Kollam district.

Vasanthakumar had returned to his ancestral house at Mukkom in Mayyanad on June 10 from New Delhi's Nizamuddin, a hot spot. No one was living in the house when he returned.

He complained of breathlessness and loose motion on June 15 and was subsequently, declared COVID positive on June 17. He was admitted to the Paripally Medical College Hospital on the same day.

He was put on the ventilator after his condition deteriorated quickly. He died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

CM urges people to wear masks at home

The chief minister urged people to wear masks at home to prevent community spread.

"People have been rushing to malls and markets in Thiruvananthapuram. In light of this, more restrictions will be imposed in the state capital. Violators will be dealt harshly," Vijayan said.

He chided establishments for flouting health and social distancing norms across the state. "This should stop. otherwise, we will be forced to revise the unlock measures and introduce more stringent measures," he said.

Mandatory testing for Vande Bharat flights

He said the state government had earlier requested the Centre to arrange COVID testing for Indian citizens boarding Vande Bharat flights from abroad. This request, he said, was made to check COVID-19 spread.

Following our requests, the Centre has amended the protocols to travel in Vande Bharat flights. "Now, the centre made testing certificate mandatory from June 25," he said.

In Saudi Arabia, rapid anti-body tests are being conducted by private hospitals, but the country's government has not recognized this.

Several other agencies too have expressed difficulties in conducting huge number of tests, he said. "Though these challenges remain, we must insist on mandatory testing for the larger good of the society," he said.