Kollam resident dies of COVID-19, Kerala toll at 23

Kollam: One more person died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 23. The deceased, Vasanthakumar, 68, was a native of Mayyanad in Kollam district.

He was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Kollam since June 17.

He arrived in Kerala from Delhi on June 10.

Vasanthakumar had been suffering from pneumonia. He breathed his last at 9:55am on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest on Monday night, the health department said. Last rites will be held as per COVID protocol, it added.

COVID deaths in Kerala

Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koy (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehroof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.