Kerala records 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,234 recoveries on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 29,151 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 1,195 fresh cases. The state also registered 1,234 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 17,533 people recovered from the disease, while 11,494 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 921 people of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, 79 people's source of infection is unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 13 healthcare workers also contracted the virus. While 66 people came from abroad, 125 came from other states.

The chief minister also confirmed seven more deaths on Wednesday. With this, the official death toll now stands at 94.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 274

Malappuram – 167

Kasaragod – 128

Ernakulam – 120

Alappuzha – 108

Thrissur – 86

Kannur – 61

Kottayam – 51

Kozhikode – 39

Palakkad – 41

Idukki – 39

Pathanamthitta – 37

Kollam – 30

Wayanad – 14

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 528

Kasaragod – 105

Malappuram – 77

Kozhikode – 72

Alappuzha – 60

Idukki – 58

Kannur – 53

Thrissur – 51

Kollam – 49

Kottayam – 47

Pathanamthitta – 46

Wayanad – 40

Ernakulam – 35

Palakkad – 13