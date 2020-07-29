COVID-19: 903 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 641 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 903 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 641 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Wednesday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the new cases recorded on Wednesday, 706 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 35 among them is unknown. Ninety infected persons came from abroad while 71 came from other states. Thirty health workers also tested positive in the state on Wednesday.

Malappuram native Kutti Hassan, 67, died of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. With this, the COVID death toll has risen to 68 in Kerala.

The state has reported 21,797 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 11,369 persons recovered. The remaining 10,350 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 213

Malappuram 87

Kollam 84

Ernakulam 83

Kozhikode 67

Pathanamthitta 54

Plakkad 49

Kasaragod 49

Wayanad 43

Kannur 42

Alappuzha 38

Idukki 34

Thrissur 31

Kottayam 29

District-wise breakup of patients cured:

Kollam 146

Thiruvananthapuram 126

Ernakulam 58

Thrissur 56

Pathanamthitta 41

Kasaragod 36

Alappuzha 35

Malappuram 34

Kozhikode 30

Kottayam 28

Idukki 20

Palakkad 19

Wayanad 9

Kannur 3

From when the first case was confirmed in the state on January 30, 2020, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10k-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross 20,000 cases.

Oldest patient recover

One of the oldest COVID patients in Kerala recovered from the illness on Wednesday. The 105-year-old Anchal native was admitted to the Kollam Medical College Hospital on July 20. A special medical team had been allotted for her treatment.

Malappuram Block Panchayat office closed after Joint Block Development Officer tests COVID positive. The officer had worked at the COVID care centre in Malappuram town. He rejoined work after a 14 day quarantine.

Testing and quarantine

Out of the 1,47,132 individuals under observation, 1,37,075 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,057 are in hospitals. As many as 1,475 were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 23,924 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Out of the total 7,33,413 samples tested so far, results of 7,037 are yet to arrive.

A total of 1,19,019 samples were collected as part of the sentinel surveillance and 1,14,666 have returned negative.

The state government has declared 19 new hotspots and exempted 13 regions from the existing list of hotspots. With this, the number of hotspots have risen to 492 in Kerala.