India's COVID-19 tally soars past 18 lakh with record one day spike of 52.9k cases

New Delhi: India on Monday recorded a single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID19 tally has risen to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases and 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated, the Health Ministry said in its morning update.

With 771 deaths, the toll has risen to 38,135 in the country.

The number of COVID-19 tests have crossed the 2 crore mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Southern states show surge in cases

Kerala on Sunday crossed 25,000 COVID-19 cases with another day of 1,000 plus infections while Andhra Pradesh saw a dip in its numbers and Tamil Nadu and Karnataka sustained their 5,000 plus aggregates.

Against the 9,276 cases on Saturday after three days of 10,000 odd infections, AP's numbers further slid to 8,555, taking the overall tally to 1.58 lakh.

The toll mounted to 1,474 with 67 new casualties in the last 24 hours while 6,272 more coronavirus patients recovered, the latest government bulletin said.

The state now has 74,404 active cases after a total of 82,886 patients had recovered, the bulletin said.

Kerala, which reported the country's first coronavirus case in January when a medical student who returned from the virus epicentre Chinese city Wuhan, on Sunday crossed the 25,000 mark with the addition of 1,169 infections.

With the fresh cases, which included at least 29 health workers, the state's tally rose to 25,905 while 688 people were cured, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,467.

The death toll due to the disease stood at 82.

Tamil Nadu, the state with the second highest prevalence of the pandemic after Maharashtra, recorded 5,875 new COVID-19 cases aggregating to 2.57 lakh till date.

As many as 98 more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the tally to 4,132.

Cumulative recoveries crossed 1.96 lakh and active cases stood at 56,998, a government bulletin said.

Karnataka clocked 5,532 fresh cases while 84 people died of the virus, pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 1.34 lakh and the toll to 2,496 on Sunday, the state health department said.

In Telangana, 1,891 positive cases of the virus and 10 deaths were reported, taking the tally to 66,677 and the toll to 540, the state government said.

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, the COVID-19 case tally rose to 3,806 on Sunday with 200 people testing positive for the virus, while one death took the toll to 52.