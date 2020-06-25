COVID-19: 123 new positive cases in Kerala on Thursday, 53 recover

123 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday while 53 recovered. Most cases were reported from Palakkad (24).

With this, the total number of cases in the state rises to 3,726. Of this, 1,941 are active cases.

Kerala recorded 100+ cases for the seventh day in a row on Thursday.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Alappuzha - 18

Ernakulam - 10

Idukki - 3

Kasaragod - 4

Kannur - 9

Kozhikode - 7

Kollam - 13

Kottayam - 2

Malappuram - 6

Pathanamthitta - 13

Palakkad - 24

Thiruvananthapuram - 2

Thrissur - 10

Wayanad - 2

Of them, 84 have come from abroad.

33 persons came from other states.

6 contracted the disease through contact.

There are currently 113 hotspots in the state.

Recoveries

53 persons were cured of the disease on Thursday. With this, 1,941 people have recovered in the state.

A total of 1,59,616 people are under observation in the state. Of them, 2,349 are in hospitals.

344 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 1,56,401 samples have been sent for testing. The results of 4,182 samples are awaited.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Alappuzha - 3

Ernakulam - 2

Idukki - 2

Kasaragod - 8

Kannur - 1

Kozhikode - 6

Kottayam - 2

Malappuram - 12

Pathanamthitta - 9

Palakkad - 5

Thrissur - 3

Some important points from CM's press briefing:

• The state is trying to conduct 15k COVID-19 tests per day.

• Spread of disease has been reported from only 7 per cent of those who test positive among returnees.

• In view of an increased number of flights to Kerala from Friday, extensive arrangements have been madxe in the airports in Kerala.

• Antibody testing will be conducted at airports on passengers who arrive from abroad without getting themselves examined for COVID-19. Passengers who test positive will have to undergo PCR testing.

• The CM advised public to keep a 'Break the Chain diary' to keep track of one's travels and contact with others. The CM said that it will aid the route map preparation process if the person tests positive.

• Kerala's COVID-19 mortality rate is at 0.6% while India's is 3.1%.

• 20 of the 22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Kerala were due to co-morbidities.

• CM asked the public to inform the police about any crowd or public gathering by sending photos and videos.

• Measures will be taken to avail snacks and drinks at the airports in the state at an affordable rate.

• Barricades will be placed in containment zones. Regulations and curbs will be tightened in this areas and police force will be deployed to ensure this.

• Action will be taken against motorists and passengers who fail to follow COVID-19 guidelines.