COVID-19: 488 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 143 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 488 people tested positive for coronavirus and 143 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

This the highest number of positive cases recorded in day. With this, the total cases reported from the state is now 7,438, out of which 3,442 are active and 3,963 recovered.

Of the positive cases today, 234 had contracted the disease through contact. While 167 came from abroad, 76 came from neighbouring states.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram: 51

Palakkad: 48

Ernakulam: 47

Alappuzha: 87

Pathanamthitta: 54

Thiruvananthapuram: 69 (46 through contact, source of 11 unknown)

District-wise breakup of patient's cured today:

Kannur: 1

Kozhikode: 4

Malappuram: 15

Palakkad: 7

Thrissur: 17

Ernakulam: 3

Idukki: 4

Kottayam: 6

Alappuzha: 11

Pathanamthitta: 43

Kollam: 26

Thiruvananthapuram: 6

2 COVID deaths

P K Balakrishnan Nair, 79, who died due to heart attack on Friday in Pulluvazhy in Ernakulam district, tested positive for coronavirus.

Authorities are not sure how Balakrishnan contracted the disease and are in the process of creating his route map.

On Friday, another coronavirus positive patient Saifudeen, 67, from Thiruvananthapuram had also died.

COVID in Cherthala taluk hospital

According to unofficial sources, five people including a doctor in Cherthala taluk hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, a COVID positive pregnant woman was treated at the hospital.

As the the situation worsened in Alappuzha district, five new containment zones have been added in the region. These are Thumboli in the Alappuzha municipality, Pulliyoor (ward: 1), Ala (13), Vallikunnam (2, 3).

More restrictions

Perintalmanna market in Malappuram district shut as a lorry driver who visited the place tested positive for coronavirus.

The Kozhikode collector has announced that all fishing harbours in the district will be restricted zones from Saturday. Only fisherfolk passes and badges issued by the Harbour Management Committee will be allowed inside.

Forty-five wards in Thiruvananthapuram are designated as containment zones. Awareness campaigns are on at these places through various means. In Poonthura alone, 1,366 antigen tests were done, of them, 222 positive cases were reported. A first-line treatment centre will be operative there soon. A mobile unit and dispensary unit too have been set up.