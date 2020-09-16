Kerala records highest single-day spike of 3,830 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Kerala recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,830 COVID cases on Wednesday. 2,263 recoveries were also reported in the state. With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rises to 32,709. So far, 84,608 have been cured of the virus.

The fact that this record spike in cases comes in wake of increased testing in the state offers only little respite. With 93 per cent of the new cases (3,562) having been contracted through contact, it is evident that local transmission continues unabated in several districts.

46,162 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This is 12 per cent more than the number tested on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram reported over 600 cases for the second time this week while Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Malappuram too posted worrying figures.

Fourteen deaths too were confirmed in the state. With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 480.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 675 (contact cases - 642)

Kozhikode - 468 (455)

Alappuzha - 323 (297)

Ernakulam - 319 (301)

Kollam - 300 (285)

Malappuram - 298 (281)

Thrissur - 263 (254)

Kannur - 247 (215)

Pathanamthitta - 236 (184)

Palakkad - 220 (202)

Kottayam - 187 (186)

Kasaragod - 119 (112)

Wayanad - 99 (92)

Idukki - 76 (56)

Of them, 49 have come from abroad while 153 came from other states. 3,562 contracted the disease through contact. The contact source of 350 is not known.

Sixty-six health workers too contracted the virus through contact. Twenty-eight of them are from Thiruvananthapuram alone. The others include nine from Kannur, eight from Ernakulam, seven from Malappuram, four from Thrissur, three from Kollam, two from Kasaragod, and one each from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Recoveries:

2,263 persons were cured of the disease on Wednesday. So far, 84,608 have been cured of the virus.

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 418

Kollam - 26

Pathanamthitta - 157

Alappuzha - 120

Kottayam - 131

Idukki - 21

Ernakulam - 371

Thrissur - 220

Palakkad - 117

Malappuram - 257

Kozhikode - 155

Wayanad - 12

Kannur - 179

Kasaragod - 79

There are currently 2,11,037 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,87,958 are in home/institutional quarantine while 23,079 are in hospitals. A total of 2987 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday. 46,162 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 24,45,139 samples have been sent for testing. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,91,931 samples were sent for testing from priority groups.

Fifteen new regions have been designated as hotspots in the state while 22 regions have been excluded from the list. There are currently 610 hotspots in the state.