Record 608 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 396 infections through contact

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 608 new COVID-19 cases and 181 recoveries on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 4,454. This is the first time the state is reporting over 600 cases in a single day.

A total of 8,930 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state ever since the outbreak began in January this year. Of these, 4,438 people are cured of the disease, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 396 people of the newly reported 608 cases contracted the virus through contact. Of the contact based cases, 26 people's source of infection is unknown, he said.

Of the 396 contact cases, 177 people are from Thiruvananthapuram, 58 from Ernakulam, 53 from Kozhikode, 32 from Thrissur, 22 from Malappuram, 20 from Kasaragod, 17 from Alappuzha, 12 from Kollam, three from Kottayam and one each from Palakkad and Kannur districts.

While 130 people came from abroad, 68 came from other states.

Apart from this eight healthcare workers (four from Thiruvananthapuram, two from Kollam and one each from Kottayam and Ernakulam), two Central Industrial Security Force (Kannur) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (Alappuzha) personnel and one Border Security Force soldier (Thrissur) also tested positive.

It's been six months since we began battling the COVID-19 pandemic. But the spread of the disease has increased across the world. It is likely to persist till year end, the chief minister said.

Since the disease is here to stay for a while it is essential that the public remains more alert than ever, he said.

One more death

The chief minister also confirmed one more death in the state, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 36. The deceased has been identified as 47 year-old Naseer Usman Kutty, a native of Chunakkara in Alappuzha district.

The Saudi Arabia returnee had been undergoing treatment for cancer at Government Medical College hospital in Alappuzha. Though he died on Sunday evening, Naseer's swab test result was came on Monday, the hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, a Poonthura native, who had died on July 10, also tested positive on Tuesday. However, this has not been added to the state's official list of COVID deaths.

Arulappan's is the second death reported along Thiruvananthapuram coast. The first was 67-year-old Saifudeen's, a native of Manikyavilakom near Poonthura on July 10, the day Arulappan's death was recorded.

While Saifudeen was already under treatment in the Medical College for COVID-19, Arulappan was not even tested. Close family members said he suffered from serious cardiac and kidney ailments. Five years ago he had a heart attack and he was undergoing treatment for his kidney.

His source of infection is not known.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 201

Ernakulam – 70

Malappuram – 58

Kozhikode – 58

Kasaragod – 44

Thrissur – 42

Alappuzha – 34

Palakkad – 26

Kottayam – 25

Kollam – 23

Wayanad – 12

Kannur – 12

Pathanamthitta – 3

District–wise breakup of recoveries:

Palakkad – 49

Kannur – 49 (including three Malappuram natives and one Thrissur native)

Kozhikode – 21 (including two Thiruvananthapuram natives)

Alappuzha – 17

Thiruvananthapuram – 15 (two Kollam natives)

Thrissur – 9

Malappuram – 9

Kottayam – 5

Kasaragod – 5

Kollam – 2

Of the 1,81,847 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,77,067 are home/institutional quarantined and 4,780 hospitalised. As many as 720 people were hospitalised on Tuesday.

The state presently has 227 hotspots.

Two nuns test COVID positive in Pathanamthitta

Two nuns of Holy Spirit Convent at Thukalassery near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. The duo was reportedly working at the Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla.

Following this, the authorities have declared the 14th, 19th and 20th wards of Thiruvalla municipality as containment zones. The convent was also shut down.

According to health officials, there are 52 people in their primary contact list, including 35 members of the convent.

In another incident, a kitchen supervisor of Parumala hospital canteen also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The worker, who is a native of Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram district, was shifted to Kottayam Govt Medical College hospital. 20 workers in the canteen have also been quarantined.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Kerala has entered the third stage of Covid pandemic. The next phase is community transmission.

• The lax attitude of the public has contributed to the spread of the disease.

• IAS officers have been appointed at district levels to coordinate the COVID related activities. They are: Thiruvananthapuram - K Imbasekhar, Kollam - S Chithra, Alappuzha - Tej Lohith Reddy IAS, Pathanamthitta - S Chandrasekhar, Kottayam - Renu Raj, Idukki - V R Premkumar, Ernakulam - Geromic George, Thrissur - Jeevan Babu, Palakkad - S Karthikeyan, Malappuram - N S K Umesh, Kozhikode - V Vigneshwari, Kannur - V R K Teja Mylavarapu, Wayanad - Veena Madhavan and Kasaragod - Amit Meena.

• Kerala DGP Loknath Behera has spoken to ITBP chief to ensure the maintenance of COVID protocol and social distancing at ITBP camps, which are witnessing rapid rise in cases.

• Till date 2,52,302 samples (including repeat, augmented and private lab samples, have been sent for testing) out of which results of 7745 are pending. Apart from this, 79,723 samples were taken from priority groups like health care workers, persons with high social exposure, workers etc. as part of sentinel surveillance, of which 75,338 samples tested negative.