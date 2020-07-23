COVID cases in Kerala cross 1000-mark for second day in a row, 432 recover

Coronavirus cases are surging in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. On Thursday, Kerala reported 1,078 new cases and 432 recoveries. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rises to 16,110.

It is the second day in a row that Kerala is posting a number past the dreaded 1000-mark. On Wednesday, Kerala reported 1,038 new COVID cases.

Despite stringent measures, contact cases continue unabated in the state. Of the new cases, 798 contracted the virus through contract while 104 have come from abroad and 116 from other states.

The source of 65 new cases are unknown, Vijayan said.

"The coming weeks are crucial. I urge all to follow the protocols issued by the health department and other officials. It is the only way we can curb the spread of the virus. Our future will depend on the steps we take today," Vijayan said.

Five COVID deaths on Thursday

Five COVID deaths too were reported in Kerala on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kozhikode Kallayi native Koyotti (57), Muvattupuzha Vadakkathanath Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79), Parassala Nenjankuzhi native Raveendran (73), Karunagappally Kulashekharaparam Rahiyanath Beevi (58), Kannur Vilakottoor native Sadanandan (60).

Among these five, all except Rahiyanath were under COVID treatment.

With this, COVID deaths in the state now number 50.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Alappuzha - 82

Ernakulam - 100

Idukki - 63

Kasaragod - 47

Kannur - 51

Kozhikode - 67

Kollam - 106

Kottayam - 80

Malappuram - 89

Pathanamthitta - 27

Palakkad - 51

Thiruvananthapuram - 222

Thrissur - 83

Wayanad - 10

Recoveries

432 persons were cured of the disease on Thursday.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Alappuzha - 39

Ernakulam - 95

Idukki - 22

Kasaragod - 36

Kannur - 7

Kozhikode - 16

Kollam - 31

Kottayam - 25

Malappuram - 30

Pathanamthitta -

Palakkad - 45

Thiruvananthapuram - 60

Thrissur - 21

Wayanad - 5

There are currently 428 hotspots in the state.

Important points from CM's press conference:

• More tests will be conducted in markets and other trade hubs in Thiruvananthapuram. The development comes in wake of the rising number of cases here, especially from Chalai market.

• The ban on fishing and the sale of fish along the coast of Alappuzha has now been extended until the midnight of July 29.

• Of the 100 cases reported in Ernakulam on Thursday, 94 are contact cases.

• Strict restrictions have been imposed in convents, ashramams and old age homes in Ernakulam as the inhabitants of three convents have tested positive in the district.

• Breach of social distancing restrictions at funerals, weddings and other social events have contributed to the spike in cases in the state.

• Politicans and other representatives should strictly abide by social distancing norms at public events. It has been noted that many failed to stick to this in the past days.

• In the wake of COVID-19, religious leaders have agreed to conduct Eid al-Adha festivities and rituals adherence to COVID protocols. Eidgahs will not be conducted at open grounds.