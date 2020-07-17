COVID-19: 791 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 133 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 791 people tested positive for coronavirus and 133 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the positive cases today, 532 had contracted the disease through contact. While 135 came from abroad, 98 came from other states. Among those who contracted the disease through contact, source of infection of 42 are unknown.

The total COVID cases reported in the state touched 11,606 and 6,029 out of these cases are still active.

The state reported more than 700 cases for the second consecutive day. On Thursday, Kerala recorded 722 cases, which was the highest so far.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kasaragod: 32

Kannur: 9

Wayanad: 28

Kozhikode: 32

Malappuram: 25

Palakkad: 31

Thrissur: 32

Ernakulam: 115

Idukki: 11

Kottayam: 39

Alappuzha: 57

Pathanamthitta: 87

Kollam: 47

Thiruvananthapuram: 246

COVID deaths

Two COVID deaths were reported on Friday. Thrissur native Shiju and another person who had committed suicide earlier turned out to be COVID positive.

Among those who were infected today also include five health workers, one ITBP, BSF and KSE personnel each.

(to be updated)