COVID-19: 1,211 new positive cases in Kerala on Sunday, 970 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 1,211 new COVID-19 cases and 970 recoveries on Sunday.

The state has reported 34,331 COVID-19 cases so far. Currently, 12,347 patients are under treatment for the disease and 21, 836 patients have recovered.

District-wise split up of positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram 292 (contact cases- 281)

Malappuram 170 (145)

Kottayam 139 (115)

Alappuzha 110 (99)

Kollam 106 (88)

Palakkad 78 (49)

Kozhikode 69 (56)

Kasaragod 56 (49)

Ernakulam 54 (48)

Kannur 41 (28)

Pathanamthitta 30 (13)

Wayanad 25 (24)

Thrissur 24 (17)

Idukki 17 (14)

Kasaragod native Abdul Khadr, 67 and Ernakulam native KV Rafi, 64 who died on August 4 and 6 respectively have been tested COVID positive. With this, the death toll has risen to 108 in the state.

Out of the total cases confirmed on Sunday, 76 arrived from abroad and 78 from other states. Out of the 1,026 individuals who contracted the disease through contact, the source of infection remains unknown for 103.

Twenty-seven health workers (Thrissur-5, Kollam-4, Ernakulam-4, Kozhikode-4, Thiruvanathapuram-3, Palakkad-2, Kannur-2, one each in Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts) were tested positive on Sunday.

An air crew from Malappuram district, 2 DSC workers from Kannur and one INHS worker from Ernakulam have also tested positive.

District-wise breakup of recoveries

Ernakulam: 138

Pathanamthitta: 116

Kasaragod: 115

Malappuram: 109

Thiruvananthapuram: 101

Palakkad: 80

Thrissur: 57

Kottayam: 56

Wayanad: 48

Kollam: 43

Alappuzha: 35

Idukki: 31

Kozhikode: 30

Kannur: 11