Kerala reports 9,250 new COVID cases after 68,321 tests on Friday

Kerala reported 9,250 new COVID cases after 68,321 tests on Friday. With this, the number of active cases in the state rose to 91,756.

The state also reported 8,048 recoveries, the highest yet. So far, 1,75,304 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 8,215 contracted the virus through contact. The infection source of 757 is unknown.

The remaining cases are of those who came from abroad (24) and from other states (143).

Three districts - Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram - reported 1000+ cases, while Ernakulam continued its worrying trend of increasing COVID cases.

25 more COVID deaths

Twenty-five more COVID deaths have been reported in the state.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

With this, COVID death toll now stands at 955.

111 more healthcare workers infected

In another cause for concern, 111 healthcare workers too contracted the virus.

They include 22 each from Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, 20 from Ernakulam, 12 from Kannur, 11 from Pathanamthitta, 5 each from Malappuram and Kozhikode, 4 from Wayanad, 3 each from Kollam and Kasaragod, and 2 each from Alappuzha and Palakkad.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode - 1,205 (1,171 contact cases)

Malappuram - 1,174 (1,125)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,012 (878)

Ernakulam - 911 (753)

Alappuzha - 793 (778)

Thrissur - 755 (723)

Kollam - 714 (704)

Palakkad - 672 (400)

Kannur - 556 (376)

Kottayam - 522 (499)

Kasaragod - 366 (360)

Pathanamthitta - 290 (222)

Idukki - 153 (111)

Wayanad - 127 (115)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 8,048 recoveries on Friday, the highest yet.

So far, 1,75,304 have been cured of the virus in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kozhikode - 835

Malappuram - 909

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,074

Ernakulam - 458

Alappuzha - 348

Thrissur - 860

Kollam - 1,384

Palakkad - 315

Kannur - 492

Kottayam - 452

Kasaragod - 449

Pathanamthitta - 222

Idukki - 98

Wayanad - 152

Testing and quarantine

There are currently 2,73,686 people under surveillance across the state. Of them, 2,45,261 are under home/institutional quarantine while 28,425 are in hospitals.

A total of 2,892 people were admitted to the hospital today.

In wake of recent surge in cases, Kerala has ramped up testing. A total of 68,321 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 34,71,365 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, TRUnat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 2,12,185 samples were sent for testing from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers and individuals with greater social contact.