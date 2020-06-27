COVID-19 spurt: Kerala records 195 cases on Saturday, 102 recover

Kerala recorded 195 new COVID-19 cases and 102 recoveries on Saturday. This is the ninth consecutive day over 100 fresh cases have been reported in the state and the highest single-day surge, indicating a prolonged upward spiral of the pandemic.

Of the 195 positive cases, 118 had come from abroad. More than half of them came from Kuwait (62). The others are from UAE - 26, Saudi Arabia - 8, Oman - 8, Qatar - 6, Bahrain 5, Kazakhstan 2, Egypt 1.

Sixty-two have come from other states: Tamil Nadu-19, Delhi-13, Maharashtra-11, Karnataka-10, West Bengal-3, Madhya Pradesh-3, Telangana-1, Andhra Pradesh-1 and Jammu & Kashmir-1.

Fifteen contracted the disease through contact. Of them, 10 are from Malappuram, two from Kollam and one each from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur districts.

The state has reported 4,071 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,108 persons have recovered. The remaining 1,939 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 47

Palakkad - 25

Thrissur - 22

Kottayam - 15

Ernakulam - 14

Alappuzha - 13

Kollam - 12

Kannur - 11

Kasaragod - 11

Kozhikode - 8

Pathanamthitta - 6

Wayanad - 5

Thiruvananthapuram - 4

Idukki - 2

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 22 (Palakakd - 2, Idukki - 1)

Pathanamthitta - 17

Kannur - 15 (Palakkad - 1, Thrissur - 1)

Kollam - 14

Kottayam - 7

Thrissur - 6

Alappuzha - 5

Kasaragod - 5

Thiruvananthapuram - 4 (Alappuzha - 1)

Idukki- 4

Palakkad - 2

Ernakulam - 1 (Koollam - 1)



A total of 1,67,978 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,65,515 are under home-quarantine and 2,463 are in hospitals. A total of 281 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday. So far, 2,15,243 individuals (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing. The results of 4, 032 tests are awaited.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 44,129 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 42,411 have returned negative.

One more region have been converted into hot spots - Parali (Containment Zone: All Wards) in Palakkad district. Four regions were excluded from the list. There are currently 111 hot spots in the state.

Four regions were excluded from hotspots list: Mallapuzhassery (containment zone ward 5) in Pathanamthitta District, Thennala (wards 1-6, 10, 12-17) in Malappuram District, Engandiyoor (wards 2, 3, 4) and Chavakkad Municipality (3, 4, 8, 19, 20, 29, 30) in Thrissur district.