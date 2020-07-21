COVID-19: 720 new positive cases in Kerala, 274 recover

Kerala reported 720 new COVID cases and 274 recoveries on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state rises to 13,994.

Of the new cases, 528 had contracted the disease through contact. Local transmission continues unabated in several regions - especially Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

The source of 34 cases are unknown.

One COVID death too was reported in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Alappuzha - 46

Ernakulam - 80

Kasaragod - 40

Kannur - 57

Kozhikode - 39

Kollam - 85

Kottayam - 39

Malappuram - 61

Pathanamthitta - 40

Palakkad - 46

Thiruvananthapuram - 151

Thrissur - 19

Wayanad - 17

Of them, 82 had come from abroad while 54 had come from other states.

Two KEAM candidates and a parent test COVID-19 positive

Two students who wrote the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination in two separate centres in Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for COVID-19. A parent who accompanied his ward to a third centre too has tested positive.

The sight of massive crowds - students, parents and guardians - streaming out of examination centres on July 16 as if COVID was unheard of had evoked a major scare across the state, especially in Thiruvananthapuram where community transmission had already begun.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who had repeatedly asked the government to postpone the exams, tweeted criticizing the government for not heeding the concerns raised by many and putting several lives at risk.