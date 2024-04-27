Malayali nurse found dead at Chennai Central Railway Station

Chennai: A woman found dead within the secure confines of Central Railway Station here has been identified as a Malayali nurse. The deceased Reshmi, a native of Palakkad, worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

She was found hanging from an iron bed's handrail in the station's restricted staff area, using a dupatta. Money was scattered around her. Police have concluded that it was a case of suicide.

Reshmi was under severe depression following her mother's recent demise. She arrived at Central Railway Station around 1 am on Tuesday. CCTV footage also showed her accessing the restricted area.

The relatives have claimed Reshmi's remains.