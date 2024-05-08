Youth sentenced to 61 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl in Wayanad

Wayanad: A POCSO court in Kalpetta on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 61 years of imprisonment for subjecting an underage girl to extreme sexual abuse and torture, in a case registered in 2022.

Kalpetta Fast Track (POCSO) Court judge K R Sunilkumar also imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on Vithukad Karmalkunnu Krishnan, a native of Meppadi.

The accused has to undergo 60 years of imprisonment (20 years each) and pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh, under three sections of POCSO and another 1 year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh under IPC. The court also directed the District Legal Service Authority to ensure compensation for the victim. The convict should undergo the punishment concurrently.

The case was first investigated by the Ambalavayal police before Meppadi police took it up. Then Meppadi Station House Officer A B Vipin probed the case and submitted the charge sheet. Sub-inspector K Siraj, additional sub-inspector P Mohanan and woman Civil police Officer Mahitha among others, were in the investigation team. Adv G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.