Man held for molesting teen girl during bus journey in Kerala

PTI
Published: July 15, 2022 03:19 PM IST
Representational Image
Wayanad: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl during a bus journey in Panamaram in the hill district here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the girl was travelling in a bus from Mananthavady to Sulthan Bathery.

The accused who shared the seat with the 17-year-old girl allegedly misbehaved with her during the trip, police said.

Fellow passengers intervened as the girl reacted after the accused tried to molest her twice during the journey.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl, the accused was arrested, they said.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, police added.

