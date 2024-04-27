PV Anvar charged for controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Palakkad: The Kerala police have filed a case against Nilambur MLA PV Anvar for promoting enmity between different groups during his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He had referred to Gandhi as a "fourth-grade citizen" and suggested that his DNA should be examined.

The politician has been charged under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act (promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election).

Anvar made these comments during an election meeting in Palakkad on April 22, also stating that Gandhi doesn't deserve to be referred to by the surname of Gandhi. Following this incident, a case was registered against the LDF MLA on April 26 at the Nattukal police station, as per the FIR issued on the directions of a magisterial court. The magisterial court acted on a complaint filed by advocate Baiju Noel Rosario.

Anvar's remarks came in response to Gandhi's criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, questioning why Vijayan was not being interrogated or arrested by central agencies despite several allegations against him. Vijayan later defended Anvar's remarks, stating that Gandhi is not immune to criticism.

