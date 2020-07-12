435 new COVID cases in Kerala on Sunday, 132 recover; 2 more deaths

435 persons tested positive for coronavirus while 132 were cured of the disease in Kerala on Sunday.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Alappuzha - 57

Ernakulam - 50

Idukki - 16

Kasaragod - 56

Kannur - 17

Kozhikode - 4

Kollam - 5

Kottayam - 12

Malappuram - 42

Pathanamthitta - 39

Palakkad - 59

Thiruvananthapuram - 40

Thrissur - 19

Wayanad - 19

Of them, 128 have come from abroad.

87 persons came from other states.

206 contracted the disease through contact.

They include 41 each from Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts, 35 from Alappuzha district, 31 from Thiruvananthapuram district, 24 from Pathanamthitta district, 17 from Malappuram district, 6 from Kottayam district, 5 from Kollam district, 4 from Thrissur district, and one each from Idukki and Palakkad districts.

Ten health workers are also affected. They include four from Alappuzha district, two from Thiruvananthapuram district and one each from Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts.

In addition, a DSC in Kannur district and a CISF jawan have also been infected.

With this, the active cases in the state rises to 3,743.

Two COVID deaths

The results of Valsala (63) who died on July 5 in Thrissur district and Babu (52) from Alappuzha who died on July 7 have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Recoveries

132 persons were cured of the disease on Sunday.

So far, 4,097 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Alappuzha - 1

Ernakulam - 5

Kasaragod - 7

Kannur - 22 (1 from Malappuram, 1 from Kasaragod, 1 from Kozhikode)

Kozhikode - 18 (16 from Ernakulam)

Kottayam - 1

Malappuram - 15

Pathanamthitta - 24

Palakkad - 16

Thiruvananthapuram - 3 (1 from Pathanamthitta)

Thrissur - 20

A total of 1,81,784 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,77,794 are under home-quarantine and 3,990 are in hospitals.

633 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 13,478 samples were examined.

So far, 3,47,529 individuals (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing. Of these, results of 5, 944 tests are awaited.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 76,075 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 72,070 have returned negative.

Hotspots

30 more regions have been converted into hot spots.

They are: Elangunnappuzha (containment zone ward 14, 15 Kalamakku market), Muvattupuzha municipality (1, 28 Perakkapally Market), Kumbalangi (5, 9), Kalamassery municipality (36), Thiruvaniyoor (6), Rayamangalam (13) and Kavalangad (11) in Ernakulam district, Velur (11) in Thrissur district, Kallar (3), Panathadi (11) and Kayyur-Cheemeni (11) in Kasaragod district, Malappattam (5), Payam (2), Ancharakandi (9) and Mangattidam (17) in Kannur district, Kallooppara (13), Malayalapuzha (3, 11) and Kottangal (2) in Pathanamthitta district, Nellaya (11), Kollengode (2) and Vallapuzha (5, 13, 16) in Palakkad district, Nadapuram (All Wards) and Tuneri in Kozhikode district, Arimbur (5) and Athirappilly (4) in Thrissur district, Cherthala (all taluks) in Alappuzha district, Ramankary (9) and Pulpally (all wards), Poothadi (4, 5) in Wayanad district, and Aymanam (6) in Kottayam district.

Meanwhile, 3 regions have been excluded from the hot spot. Valiyaparamba (containment zone ward 4, 7,10,13), Madikkai (2, 12) and Karaduka (4, 7, 10, 14) areas of Kasaragod district have been excluded.

There are currently 222 hot spots in the state.