Kerala records 193 new COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 graph continued to rise steadily as another 193 people tested positive for the disease on Monday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state has gone up to 5,622, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

As many as 167 patients tested negative on Monday. Presently, 2,252 people are under treatment for coronavirus in various hospitals, while 3,341 recovered from the disease.

Of the positive cases today, 35 had contracted the disease through contact. While 98 came from abroad, 65 came from other states.

The death toll due to the pandemic stand at 28, with the death of a trader in Kochi on Sunday.

Yusuf Saifudheen, 66, was undergoing treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital since June 28. He hailed from Thoppumpadi in Ernakulam district. He was a trader at the Kochi Broadway.

District–wise breakup of positive cases:

Malappuram: 35

Pathanamthitta: 26

Ernakulam: 25

Kozhikode: 15

Alappuzha: 15

Thrissur: 14

Kannur: 11

Kollam: 11

Wayanad: 8

Palakkad: 8

Thiruvananthapuram: 7

Kasaragod: 6

Idukki: 6

Kottayam: 6

District–wise breakup of recoveries:

Palakkad: 33

Pathanamthitta: 27

Ernakulam: 16

Thrissur: 16

Malappuram: 13

Kasaragod: 12

Kottayam: 11

Kollam: 10

Kannur: 10

Thiruvananthapuram: 7

Alappuzha: 7

Kozhikode: 5

The state has 157 hotspots as of today.

Out of the 5,622 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 4,914 cases are from outside - 3,426 from abroad, 1,492 from other states.

Of the 1,83,291 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,80,316 are home/institutional quarantined and 2,975 hospitalised.

Till date 2,04,452 samples (including repeat, augmented and private lab samples) have been sent for testing, out of which results of 4,179 are pending. Apart from this, 60,006 samples were taken from priority groups like health care workers, persons with high social exposure, workers etc. as part of sentinel surveillance of which 57,804 samples tested negative.

Owing to the restriction in the state capital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed media through Facebook live on Monday.

Key points from CM's Facebook live:

• Kerala to strengthen checking at state borders, especially at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district.

• Daily commutation across the state borders will not be allowed.

• Ministers' offices will function with minimum staff.

• 104 paramilitary personnel have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far.

• Permission will be granted to people to travel in and out of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation region in case of emergencies.

• In Thiruvananthapuram, weddings can be conducted with a minimum of 10 people from both sides.

• People in containment zone can step out of homes for buying essentials with an affidavit.