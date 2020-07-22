COVID-19: Kerala's single-day case count crosses 1000 on Wednesday, 785 through contact

For the first time since Kerala reported its first coronavirus case on January 30, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state in a single day crossed 1000 on Wednesday.

The state recorded 1038 new new COVID-19 cases and 272 recoveries on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his daily briefing.

Of this, 785 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 57 of them are unknown.

Among the new cases, 87 infected persons came from abroad while 109 came from other states.

With this, the total number of coronavirus recorded from Kerala rose to 15,032.

There are 8,818 active patients in the state who are being treated in various hospitals across the state. Of this, 53 are admitted to the Intensive Care Units while nine have been put on ventilator support.

One death was also reported from the state. The test results of Idukki native Narayanan, 75, who died on Tuesday, returned positive. Narayanan had returned from Tamil Nadu on July 16. He tested positive for the virus on July 20.

267 health workers have tested positive for COVID in the state so far.

Among the positive cases, 65.16% are locally acquired infections. In Thiruvananthapuram, the locally acquired infections makes for 94.4% of the total cases.

The state has identified 86,956 people as primary contacts of the infected while 37,937 have been identifies as secondary contacts.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 226

Kollam - 133

Alappuzha - 120

Kasaragod - 101

Ernakulam - 92

Malappuram - 61

Thrissur - 56

Kottayam - 51

Pathanamthitta - 49

Idukki - 43

Kannur - 43

Palakkad - 34

Kozhikode - 25

Wayanad - 4

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 52

Kasaragod - 43, 38 from Pathanamthitta - 38

Thrissur - 33

Alappuzha - 19

Ernakulam - 18

Palakkad -15

Kozhikode - 14

Kollam - 13

Kottayam - 12

Thiruvananthapuram - 9

Wayanad - 5

Idukki - 1

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• In India, there are 864.4 cases per million people while in Kerala, it is 419.1 only.

• The CM said that Kerala's fatality rate due to the disease remains at 0.31% while that of India is 2.41%.

• A total of 342,000 N95 masks and 386,000 PPE equipment have been secured for our healthcare workers.

• More ventilators have also been secured.

• As many as 9,047 ambulances are plying for COVID cases alone.

• In Ernakulam, of the new positive cases, 66 contracted the virus through contact. The source of infection of 15 of them remain unknown.

• In wake of the rising cases, a curfew has been imposed in Ernakulam's Aluva municipality and neighbouring panchayats effective from Wednesday midnight. Shops in the area will only remain open from 10am to 2pm.

• CM urged all private hospitals in Ernakulam district resume their services in wake of the rising cases. COVID treatment will now be made available in clinics as well.

There are 1,59,777 people are under observation in various districts as of Wednesday. Of this, 9,031 are in various hospitals in the state.

As many as 1,264 people have been admitted to hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 3,18,644 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing. Of this, the results of 8,320 are yet to come.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,03,951 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 99,499 have returned negative.

The number of hotspots in the state rose to 397.