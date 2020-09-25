COVID death toll in Kerala climbs to 635 with 22 new deaths on Friday

Twenty-two deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Friday.

They are George (69) from Vazhathoppu in Kollam who died on September 3, Karunakaran (85) from Kirikadu in Alappuzha who died on September 10, Jacob George (82) from Thazhathangadi in Kottayam who died on September 11, AN Mukundan (57) from Alappuzha, Jasmine Zakir (39) from Adikattukulangara in Alappuzha who died on September 14, Sadasivan (90) from Kollam who died on September 18, Cletus (82) from Alappuzha, Mohammad Suneer (45) from Vadoorkara in Thrissur who died on September 19, Akbar Pasha (40) from Kozhikode, Zainuddin (58) from Malappuram who died on September 20, Rajesh (45) from Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September 21, Akash (18) from Vaikom in Kottayam, PP Davis (55) from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur, Delbin (50) from Pathanamthitta who died on September 22, Kalamani (58) from Kannammula in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan (59) from Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, Chandrasekharan (90) from Thrissur, Manoj Stephen Thomas (57) from Kottayam, Vavakunju (68) from Chadayamangalam who died on September 23, Thomas Cornelius (60) from Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram, Padmavathi (67) from Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September 24, and CJ Joseph (65) from Panachikadu in Kottayam.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 635. More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

