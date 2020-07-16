Record 722 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as Kerala crosses 10K mark

Thiruvananthapuram: 722 people tested positive for coronavirus and 228 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the positive cases today, 481 had contracted the disease through contact. While 157 came from abroad, 62 came from other states. Among this, source of infection of 34 people could not be traced.

With this, Kerala now has over 10,000 total cases reported from the state. It is also the first time more than 700 cases are being recorded.

Those affected on Thursday also include 12 health workers, five BSF and three ITBP personnel.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 339

Ernakulam – 57

Kollam – 42

Malappuram – 42

Pathanamthitta – 39

Kozhikode – 33

Thrissur – 32

Idukki – 26

Palakkad – 25

Kannur – 23

Alappuzha – 20

Kasaragod – 18

District-wise breakup of patient's cured:

Palakkad – 72

Malappuram – 37

Kasaragod – 23

Thiruvananthapuram – 1

Pathanamthitta – 18

Kollam – 17

Alappuzha – 13

Kozhikode – 10

Thrissur – 8

Kannur – 8

Kottayam – 7

Ernakulam – 7

Idukki – 6

Wayanad – 1

COVID deaths

Kerala reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

Mohammad Salim, 24, in Kannur district and Aneesh in Thrissur district succumbed to the pandemic.

Salim had arrived in Kerala from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on May 25. He was tested COVID positive after his death.

Meanwhile, a man who was under COVID-19 observation in Pethotti of Idukki district was found dead on Thursday morning. Pandyan, 72, was placed under observation after arriving from Tamil Nadu.

In Pandyan's case, the health department is awaiting further tests results to confirm the cause of death.

Key points from CM's speech:

• There 84 COVID clusters in the state. Of this, 10 are large community clusters.

• 301 people in Thiruvananthapuram contracted the disease through contact. Among them, source of infection of 16 people are unknown.

• 17 staff members of Ramachandra hyper market, a shop in Thiruvananthapuram, has tested coronavirus positive. All those who visited the shop are advised to get in touch with the health department.

• Kollam district administration have banned transportation of seafoods from other states following many fish vendors found to be infected by the coronavirus. The Collector also banned all kind of door-to-door selling in the district.

• Checking at Kollam district borders have also been intensified to check movement of guest workers.

Testing and quarantine

In last 24 hours, 16,052 samples sent for testing. Till date, 2,68,128 samples sent for testing, out of which results of 7,797 samples are pending.

Apart from this, 85,767 samples were collected as part of the sentinal surveillance. Of this, 81,543 returned negative.

Out of the 1,83,900 people under quarantine, 5,432 are in hospitals. On Wednesday alone, 804 people admitted in various hospitals in the state.

The state as on Wednesday has 271 hotspots.

Collectors on alert

As Kerala is likely to witness a further spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases by next month, district collectors have been urged to be ready to deal with any eventuality. Accordingly, the first-line treatment centres for the disease in each district would be equipped to ensure a capacity of 5,000 beds. All government officials in Kerala will also be given training as the state battles the coronavirus spread.

The list of officials is being prepared by the health department and panchayat.

Pregnant women, mothers of children aged below five and those suffering from critical illnesses have been exempted from the training. The government took the precautionary step to ensure there would not be any glitch in the preventive measures if the state reaches the stage of community transmission of the disease.