Kerala records 962 new COVID-19 cases, 815 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 26,863 on Monday, with the state reporting 952 fresh cases. The state also registered over 815 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 15,278 people recovered from the disease, while 11,484 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 801 people of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, 40 people's source of infection is unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 15 healthcare workers and six KSE employees also contracted the virus. While 55 people came from abroad, 85 came from other states.

Two more deaths

The chief minister also confirmed two more deaths on Monday. The deceased were identified Cleetus, 68, of Perumpazhuthoor in Thiruvananthapuram and Sasidharan, 52, of Nooranadu in Alappuzha.

The official death toll now stands at 84.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 205

Ernakulam – 106

Alappuzha – 101

Thrissur – 85

Malappuram – 85

Kasaragod – 66

Palakkad – 59

Kollam – 57

Kannur – 37

Pathanamthitta – 36

Kottayam – 35

Kozhikode – 33

Wayanad – 31

Idukki – 26

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 253

Palakkad – 67

Pathanamthitta – 59

Kottayam – 55

Idukki – 54

Thrissur – 52

Alappuzha – 50

Kasaragod – 50

Kollam – 40

Ernakulam – 38

Malappuram – 38

Kozhikode – 26

Kannur – 25

Wayanad – 8

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Following the rise in contact cases, the Kerala Police has been directed to identify and mark containment zones. The police will ensure the strict adherence towards restrictions imposed in the containment zones.

• The police will also ensure that those in quarantine should stay indoors. Action will be taken against those who violate the quarantine norms.

• Police will conduct the contact tracing procedures of those who test positive. Sub Inspectors will lead special teams entrusted with this role.

• The police will give special focus to places where there is a chance for crowing like markets, public places and weddings.

• Those in containment zone will not be allowed to venture out of the zones. Those from outside will not be allowed to go into the containment zones also.

• Measures will be taken to door deliver essential commodities in the containment zones with the help of local shop owners.

• The situation remains critical in Thiruvananthapuram where the number of large clusters are still rising. There are 13 large clusters in the district currently.

• So far, over 7 lakh people arrived in Kerala since the lockdown restrictions were eased. Of this, over 4 lakh were from other states while more than 2 lakh came from abroad. Among those who returned, over 3,000 tested positive for coronavirus.