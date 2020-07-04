COVID-19 infections keep on rising in Kerala: 240 new cases on Saturday, 209 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 240 people tested positive for coronavirus and 209 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Saturday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the positive cases today, 17 had contracted the disease through contact. While 152 came from abroad, 52 came from neighbouring states.

This is the second day Kerala reported more than 200 cases. On Friday, 211 cases were reported from the state.

Here's the district-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 37

Kannur - 35

Palakkad - 29

Pathanamthitta – 22

Alappuzha -20

Thrissur - 20

Thiruvananthapuram - 16

Kollam - 16

Kasaragod - 14

Ernakulam - 13

Kozhikode - 8

Kottayam - 6

Idukki 2

Wayanad - 2

District-wise breakup of patients cured

Kasaragod: 6

Kannur: 16

Malappuram: 6

Palakkad: 44

Thrissur: 10

Ernakulam: 7

Idukki: 2

Kottayam: 9

Alappuzha: 36

Pathanamthitta: 20

Kollam: 38

Thiruvananthapuram: 15

More containment zones

Thirteen new hotspots were added on Friday and seven places removed from the list. Presently, there are 135 hotspots in Kerala.

Kozhikode Corporation's 44th division was newly added to the list of containment zones after a trader tested positive for the virus in the area.

High alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram to contain the COVID-19 spread with District Collector Dr Navjot Khosa declaring more areas as containment zones.

A police personnel was among the 17 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram district on Friday. The cop, of the Nandavanam AR camp, was on guard duty at the secretariat. Curbs have been intensified at the secretariat.

Apart from him, the disease was confirmed in three people in the corporation limits. They are residents of Poonthura, Manacaud, and Paravilla.

A fish vendor of the market at Ambalathara was also among the infected.

Areas lately declared as containment zones in Thiruvananthapuram include Chemmaruthi Mukku (fifth ward) in Nagaroor Panchayat, Kuravara (10th ward) in Ottasekharamangalam Panchayat, Vaniyacode (18th ward) and Injivila (16th ward), both in Parassala Panchayat.

Some areas in Poonthura ward, and the Vazhuthoor ward in Neyyattinkara municipality, and Thaliyil ward in Balaramapuram panchayat have also been declared as containment zones.

Kochi on alert

The police have intensified checks and issued a warning that strict action will be taken against lockdown violators in Kochi amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The cops also cautioned people against venturing out needlessly.

The police carried out checks at Kaloor, MG Road, Palarivattom and Champakara market on Saturday morning. Several people were detained for violating regulations, but they were later let off with a stern warning.

The police have stepped up vigil in the area. Corporation secretary said that strict action will be taken against the drivers of cargo vehicles from other states, arriving at the market, without adequate safety precautions.

Hospital staff quarantined

Fifteen staff members of the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Kadavanthra in Kochi have been put in quarantine after the disease was confirmed in a patient who had been to the out-patient ward two days ago. The patient, who was at home, has been moved to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital

The Indira Gandhi hospital has been disinfected.