COVID-19: 623 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 196 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 623 people tested positive for coronavirus and 196 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the positive cases today, 432 had contracted the disease through contact. While 96 came from abroad, 76 came from other states. Source of infections of 37 cases remain unknown

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 157

Kasaragod – 74

Ernakulam – 72

Kozhikode – 64

Pathanamthitta – 64

Idukki – 55

Kannur – 35

Kottayam – 25

Alappuzha – 20

Palakkad – 19

Malappuram – 18

Kollam – 11

Thrissur – 5

Wayanad - 4

District-wise breakup of patient's cured:

Palakkad – 53

Malappuram – 44

Pathanamthitta – 19

Kasaragod – 17

Kozhikode – 15

Kottayam – 13

Thiruvananthapuram – 11

Kannur – 10

Kollam – 8

Idukki – 3

Wayanad – 1

Ernakulam – 1

Thrissur – 1

COVID deaths

Chief minister declared that the cause of death of 56-year-old Valsamma Joy from Rajakkad in Idukki district on Friday was COVID-19. Valsamma had died at a private hospital in Aluva in Ernakulam district.

Reports suggested that Malappuram district's Tirur native Abdul Khadar, 69, who died on Tuesday while under home quarantine, was later tested positive for COVID-19. Khadar had returned from Bengaluru. The health department is awaiting further tests results to confirm the cause of death.

Key points from CM's speech:

• Funds from Disaster Relief Funds to be allocated to financially constrained Local Self Governments for COVID-19 relief works. Funds may be transferred without permit from the respective DPC (district planning committee).

• Launched the third phase of 'Break the Chain Campaign' titled Jeevante Vilayulla Jagratha (Vigilance worth life).

• Every individual must maintain a list of contacts and places he or she visited in a day.

• A 2 metre social distancing must be maintained at all cost in public places.

• At least 60 per cent of the COVID patients are asymptomatic. It is therefore, possible to contract the virus from any individual, the CM warned.

• St Joseph's School at Poonthura converted to be a temporary health centre with facilities to treat 500 to 700 patients.

• Thiruvananthapuram's Karyavattom Green Field stadium to be converted into first line treatment centre.

• Checks intensified at Wayanad border.

• Of the 64 who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kozhikode, 62 were tested with the help of antigen tests.

• In Ernakulam, 65 individuals contracted the disease through contact. Out of the 72 cases, 39 hail from Chellanam and 12 from Aluva.

• Out the 64 new COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta, 38 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection remains unknown for 4 individuals. 17 members of the Thirvalla Thukalassery • Convent also tested positive on Wednesday.

Testing and quarantine

As many as 16,444 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Currently, 1,84,601 are under observation across the state. Out of this, 4,989 are under observation in hospitals. So far, 9,551 have tested positive for the virus. Out of this 4,880 are under treatment.

With 16 new hotspots, Kerala has a total of 234 hotspots now.