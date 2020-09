COVID-19 death toll crosses 500-mark with 12 deaths on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: With 12 deaths, the COVID-19 toll crossed the 500 mark on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as:

Parvathy, 75, from Thoppilkadu in Ernakulam who died on September 9

Prathapachandran, 75, from Thirumala in Thiruvanathapuram; Margaret,68, from Kollam's Thankasseri, Ouseph, 87, from Thrissur; Anjala, 55, from Thoothukkudi; Zidali, 58, from Palakkad; Rajan, 53, from Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram; Mercy, 72, from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram; who died on September 11;

Safiya, 79, from Kasaragod who died on September 13;

Suhra, 58, from Malappuram, Kunji Muhmad, 85, from Malappuram who died on September 14;

Abdurahman, 68, from Malappuram who died on Sept 15.

A total of 501 individuals have died of COVID-19 in Kerala so far.