TC Mathew blames Jayesh George for missing Sachin memorabilia
It is evident from the newspaper reports and photographs that the missing memorabilia from the Sachin Pavilion were...
It is evident from the newspaper reports and photographs that the missing memorabilia from the Sachin Pavilion were...
Former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had earlier stated in an interview that the match, which India won at...
Due to white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma's excellent captaincy track record in the T20 cricket, especially in the...
Kerala Blasters FC, the sole user of the stadium now, made it clear that they had no hand in disposing of the...
The former Indian coach said that Tendulkar was a good captain but the attention to his own game compounded his...
Cricket Australia has appointed Nick Hockley as interim CEO to replace Kevin Roberts, who resigned this week.
Sangakkara, who was the captain of the side when Sri Lanka lost to India, stated that getting to the bottom of the...
The mercurial fast bowler's suspension is set to end soon.
The former Pakistan captain, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the first two-three days were tough.
Tendulkar had gifted a jersey, a signed bat and a ball that he had used when the pavilion was opened on November 20,...
Arjun is a left-arm medium-pacer and has played for MCC young cricketers apart from featuring in the age-level...
Bowlers are still free to use sweat but some pacers are worried about not generating enough swing.
Reportedly, Dr Madhu Thottappillil had on Tuesday tweeted from his official handle: "Just curious if the coffins will...
CA chairman Earl Eddings confirmed on Tuesday that Roberts had been replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, the chief...
Sushant, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence in an apparent case of suicide on Sunday, portrayed the former...
Srinath said that the dependence on spinners was so high that he had to often ask the captain to be given the ball.
The Men in Blue have not won an ICC event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Akhtar said that despite having limited strokes whenever the ball was aimed at his body, the left-handed batsman...
The former Pakistan captain is the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus.
He had celebrated his 100th birthday on January 26 this year which was attended by Steve Waugh and Sachin Tendulkar...
The former West Indies captain said he has accepted an ex-teammate's explanation of a potentially racist nickname he...
Patel said that the BCCI has zeroed in on the September-October window for the IPL subject to the postponement of...
Carberry is the latest sportsperson to open up regarding the racist abuse he had to go through while trying to make...
The former West Indies captain's Keralite neighbour writes about Sammy in the wake of the racism row.
The event is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.
Sandeep, who hails from Thrissur, is employed with India Cements in Chennai.
Sammy had expressed anger upon realising the meaning of the word 'kaalu' which he says was used to refer to him and...
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters has expressed interest to make the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode its home ground...
Karthik gave an insight into the calm nature of Dhoni.
Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts has said the tournament's October-November schedule was under 'very high risk'...
Wade said chirping at India during the four-match series, which starts in December, might backfire.
Tendulkar was given out on 91 in the Oval Test of 2011. It was a close call with replays showing the ball just about...
The former West Indies captain said he and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera were referred to as 'kaalu' when the pair...
The 13th IPL was scheduled to start in late March but it was postponed indefinitely due to the global health crisis....
Tendulkar's tweet came as widespread protest have taken place in the United States following the death of George...
A BCCI official said that while the general thought is that having the league in India will mean that the country has...
It was during one of the Instagram live sessions with Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma that Yuvraj made the offensive...
Last year, the ICC approved "like for like" substitutes across all formats of international cricket to replace...
'Sri's strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions,' tweeted Laxman.
The clarification from the board came after media reports emerged on the comments made by Sports Minister Dullas...
CWI also named 11 reserve players who will travel and quarantine with the squad to ensure replacements are readily...
Ganesh shared Mukund's revelations on his Twitter handle, which the latter had posted in 2017. Ganesh stated he...
Laxman also termed Dravid as the most committed student of the game.
Shami has set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur, near Bijnor city in Uttar Pradesh, where he is...
The star West Indies opener stressed on the fact that black lives matter, in the wake of George Floyd's death which...
The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not played for England since claiming three wickets in last year's World...