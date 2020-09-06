Kerala's daily COVID-19 numbers cross 3,000 for first time on Sunday

Kerala's daily COVID-19 cases crossed 3,000 for the first time on Sunday pushing the tally to 87,000.

The state recorded 3,082 new COVID-19 cases and 2,196 recoveries, according to a release from the health ministry.

Ten deaths were also reported in the state taking the official toll to 347.

Of Sunday's cases, 2,844 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the source of infection of 189 is yet to be traced. Fifty-six of the newly-infected came from abroad while 132 came from other states.

There are 50 health workers among Sunday's positive cases – 20 from Kannur, 9 from Thiruvananthapuram, 6 each from Kollam and Kasaragod, 3 from Ernakulam, 2 each from pathanamthitta and Thrissur, and one each from Malappuram and Palakkad.

The state has reported 87,841 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 64,755 persons recovered. The remaining 22,676 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 528 (515)

Malappuram - 324 (297)

Kozhikode - 264 (253)

Palakkad - 162 (126)

Kannur - 200 (169)

Kasaragod - 218 (203)

Thrissur - 169 (157)

Ernakulam - 281 (276)

Kottayam - 195 (190)

Alappuzha 221 (200)

Kollam - 328 (302)

Idukki - 39 (27)

Pathanamthitta - 113 (94)

Wayanad - 40 (35)



District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 618

Malappuram - 202

Kozhikode - 265

Palakkad -95

Kannur - 69

Kasaragod - 110

Thrissur - 145

Ernakulam - 185

Kottayam - 130

Alappuzha - 36

Kollam - 204

Idukki - 19

Pathanamthitta - 88

Wayanad - 30

Testing & quarantine

There are 2,00,296 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,82,789 are under home/institutional quarantine while 17,507 are in hospitals. 2,410 were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 18,72,496 samples were tested in the state. A total of 41,392 samples were tested in 24 hours. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,83,771 more samples were tested from priority groups.

Twenty-three new regions were designated as hotspots in the state while 20 regions have been excluded from the list. There are currently 557 hotspots in the state.

Kerala's COVID-19 tally reached the 80K-mark on Friday, September 4, 219 days after it recorded the first case.

From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On August 25, the numbers soared past 60K. In the next four days, 10,000 more cases were reported and the the tally crossed 70K on August 29.