COVID-19: 885 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 968 recover

After posting 1000-plus cases for two days in a row, Kerala enjoyed a small reprieve on Friday with COVID recoveries outnumbering positive cases for the first time in weeks. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed any notions of the virus easing its grip in the state.

"We cannot let our guard down. Various parts of the state are still in critical condition with no let up in contact cases," Vijayan warned.

Kerala reported 885 new COVID cases and 968 recoveries on Friday. Of them, 724 had contracted the virus through contact. The source of 56 infection cases remain unknown.

With this, the total number of COVID cases in the state rises to 16,995.

Four COVID deaths

Four COVID deaths too were reported on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Murukan (46, Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram), Khairunnisa (48 Anangoor in Kasaragod), Madhavan (67, Chittari in Kasaragod), and Mariyamma (85, Kalavoor in Alappuzha).

With this, the total number of COVID deaths in the state rises to 54.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Alappuzha - 44

Ernakulam - 69

Idukki - 29

Kasaragod - 106

Kannur - 18

Kozhikode - 82

Kollam - 133

Kottayam - 50

Malappuram - 58

Pathanamthitta - 29

Palakkad - 58

Thiruvananthapuram - 167

Thrissur - 33

Wayanad - 15

Of them, 64 had come from abroad while 68 had come from other states.

Twenty-four of them are healthcare workers.

With this, the number of active cases in the state rises to 9,371.

Recoveries

968 persons were cured of the disease on Friday. With this, the total number of recoveries rises to 7,562.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Alappuzha - 49

Ernakulam - 151

Idukki - 96

Kasaragod - 68

Kannur - 108

Kozhikode - 66

Kollam - 54

Kottayam - 24

Malappuram - 24

Pathanamthitta - 81

Palakkad - 63

Thiruvananthapuram - 101

Thrissur - 12

Wayanad - 21

A total of 1,56,767 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 9,297 are in hospitals.

On Friday, 1,346 people were admitted in hospitals.

So far, 3,38,038 samples have been sent for testing. In the last 24 hours, 25,160 samples were tested. The results of 9,185 tests are awaited.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,09,635 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 1,05,433 have returned negative.

There are currently 453 hotspots in the state.

Important points from CM's press conference:

• In the 17 COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) in Thiruvananthapuram 2,103 beds have been arranged. Eighteen more CFLTCs will be set up soon, Vijayan said.

• Virus continue to remain untamed in the large clusters in Thiruvananthapuram coastal region. The spread of infection is still strong in the nearby regions of the five large community clusters of Poonthura, Pulluvila, Puthukurichi, Anchuthengu, Beemapally in Thiruvananthapuram.In Pulluvila, 42.92 per cent of those who underwent the tests found to be positive.

• Visitors have been banned from care homes in the state in wake of the rising number of cases in old age homes in Ernakulam district. First Line Treatment Centres will be setup at the care homes.

• Sentinel Surveillance will be strengthened. Antigen tests will be increased. Geomapping of the cases will be done and measures will be taken to prevent community spreading of the disease.