COVID-19: 152 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 81 recover

Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

152 persons tested positive for the virus in the state taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 3,603. Of them, 1,691 are active cases.

The state has recorded more than 1,000 cases for six days in a row.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Pathanamthitta - 25

Kollam - 18

Kannur - 17

Palakkad - 16

Thrissur - 15

Alappuzha - 15

Malappuram - 10

Ernakulam - 8

Kottayam - 7

Idukki - 6

Kasaragod - 6

Thiruvananthapuram - 4

Kozhikode - 3

Wayanad - 2

Of them, 98 have come from abroad, 46 persons came from other states (Delhi 15, West Bengal 12, Maharashtra 5, Tamil Nadu 5, Karnataka 4, Andhra Pradesh 3, Gujarat 1 and Goa 1) while 8 contracted the disease through contact.

Recoveries

81 persons were cured of the disease on Wednesday.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kollam - 1

Pathanamthitta - 1

Alappuzha - 13

Kottayam - 3

Idukki - 2

Kozhikode - 35

Ernakulam - 4

Thrissur - 4

Palakkad - 1

Malappuram - 7

Kannur - 10

A total of 1,54,759 people are under observation in the state. Of them, 2,282 are in hospitals.

288 people were been admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

Important points from CM's announcement:

Several parties are trying to rile up the expats in the name of the COVID negative test, the Chief Minister said. The government has not prevented the arrival of any flights or expats, he clarified. The Kerala CM assured that the government will continue its efforts to bring back expats to the state.

The government has allowed 72 flights carrying 14,058 passengers to enter the state on Wednesday alone. All these flights with the exception of one is from the Gulf countries.

So far 543 flights and 3 ships has reached the state after the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Out of these, 335 are chartered flights and 208 are part of the Vande Bharat mission. The state government has till date granted permmits 1,114 flights through 154 letters of consent.

All Covid patients who arrived from abroad have been given free treatment. We have been able to even cure Covid patients with comorbidities. We'll continue to provide treatment to the patients who arrive from abroad, the Chief Minister said.



We have made COVID-19 tests compulsory from June 25 onwards due to the high intensity of COVID spread in other nations, CM added.

The Kerala CM outlined the new guidelines for the repatriation flights from abroad during the press meet.

•All passengers returning to the state have to undergo a quarantine of 14 days irrespective of the Covid test result.

•All passengers, irrespective of the country of origin, are required to wear N-95 masks, face shield and gloves. They should also carry sanitiser with them.

•UAE: All passengers from UAE must undergo the antibody tests available there.

•Saudi Arabia: All passengers from Saudi Arabia are required to wear PPE kits.

•Kuwait: All passengers from Kuwait without Covid negative certificate will have to wear PPE kits.

•Qatar: All passengers require the 'green signal' from the Qatar government

•Bahrain, Oman: All passengers are required to wear N-95 masks, face shield and gloves, and carry sanitisers.

•Passengers who do not undergo Covid test before the jouney will have to undergo a test on arrival. If the antibody tests are positive, the passengers will have to undergo a detailed health examination.

•IPS officers will be deployed at airports for increased surveillance.

•All chartered flight companies must register with NORKA site 5 days prior to the journey.