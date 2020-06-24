PPE kit enough for expats returning to Kerala without COVID-negative certificate

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Wednesday made PPE kit mandatory for expatriates who want to return to the state but do not possess the COVID-negative certificate.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meet convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, Manorama News reported.

According to the report, the kits for the passengers will be provided by airline companies. The government will soon issue the directives that make strict screening before the start of a journey, safe social distancing in flights, PPE kit for passengers and hand hygiene mandatory.

Earlier, the Kerala government had made COVID-negative certificate mandatory from June 25 for those returning to the state from abroad. There has been widespread opposition to the state government's decision.

The state government had defended its decision saying the certificate has been mandatory in view of the high percentage of people returning from abroad testing positive for coronavirus.

But, it has been forced to look for alternatives due to the protests against the decision and the Centre turning a blind eye to the controversy.

Although the state government had extended to June 25 the date from which the COVID-negative certificate will be mandatory, there has been no practical measures taken to make testing facilities available in foreign countries for passengers.

Kerala's proposal to provide TrueNat machines at West Asian airports was shot down by the Centre saying it was impractical. Kerala's solution was brushed aside after the External Affairs Ministry held discussions with various Indian Embassies in the Gulf.

Countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have also said it was not possible to conduct any kind of tests, at least during June. Over 40 flights, with over 35,000 expatriates, are expected to land in the last week of June alone as part of the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.