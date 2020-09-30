Unlock 5 | Schools, cinemas to be opened from October 15

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced further measures to open up the Indian economy outside the COVID-19 containment zones.

In these guidelines, which will come into effect from October 1, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines, issued are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 1, the MHA said in its release. For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, state and UTs given powers to take decision after October 15 in graded manner.

Activities permitted from October 15, outside Containment Zones

•Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

•Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

•Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S).

•Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Opening of educational institutions

•For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions:

•Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

•Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

•Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

•Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

•States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

Regulation of gatherings

•Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only.

•In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

•In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Other guidelines

•International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

•States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones

•No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement

•National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing

•Protection for vulnerable persons: Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.