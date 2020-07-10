COVID-19: 416 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 112 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 416 people tested positive for coronavirus and 112 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

This is the first time that Kerala has reported more than 400 cases.

Of the positive cases today, 204 had contracted the disease through contact. While 123 came from abroad, 51 came from neighbouring states.

Here's the district-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kasaragod: 17

Kannur: 23

Kozhikode: 12

Malappuram: 41

Thrissur: 17

Ernakulam: 20

Idukki: 12

Kottayam: 7

Alappuzha: 50

Pathanamthitta: 32

Kollam: 28

Thiruvananthapuram: 129

District-wise breakup of patients cured:

Kasaragod: 3

Kannur: 14

Wayanad: 4

Malappuram: 18

Palakkad: 8

Thrissur: 19

Ernakulam: 4

Idukki: 4

Kottayam: 9

Alappuzha: 24

Thiruvananthapuram: 5

Key points from CM's speech:

• Contact cases in Kerala now account for 20% of total cases.

• In Kerala, the density of population is higher compared to other places. If we don't pay heed to the guidelines issued by the officials, then we will be in community transmission.

• Our negligence is responsible for the rampant spread of the virus.

• After China and Singapore, the next big hotspot of coronavirus was Thailand. However, when people worked together alongside the officials to combat the virus, they were able to bring the spread under control. They were diligent in following social distance and this has proved to be immensely helpful.

• Cuba too showed that it can mitigate the threats posed by Coronavirus. By ensuring a thorough sentinel surveillance system in place, it was able to put a stop to the spread of the virus.

• In Kerala, several factions are undermining the efforts we have taken thus far to avert community transmission. This is disheartening.

• In Thiruvananthapuram, of the 129 who tested positive today, 105 contracted the disease through contact.

• Five clusters have been identified here. The government has also identified two large clusters in the state - Ponnani and three wards in Thiruvananthapuram.

• Efforts are on to ensure that the threat posed by COVID here is mitigated. Containment zones have been identified here. Roads to and from these places will be barricades. Only one exit-entry route will be allowed.

• Those who show symptoms will be asked to undergo more tests including antigen tests.

• In Containment Zones, social distancing will be strictly enforced. But the efforts of the official alone won't matter, each individual do should their part.

• 200 volunteers have been roped in at Poonthura to spread awareness among the people here.

• In three wards of Thiruvananthapuram, 1,192 antigen tests were done. Several were identified to be positive. For them, a reverse quarantine action plan too will be implemented.

• Several political leaders are derailing the government's efforts by spreading misinformation. A Youth Congress leader, it is learned, is spreading false information about antigen tests and urging people to boycott it. Today, believing this false information, several - including women - staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram leading to much disruptions to our efforts.

• The small unpleasantries you feel on hearing your region in bad light must not veil the larger agenda behind our purpose - the collective welfare of our people.

COVID in ITBP camp

The situation in Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp in Nooranad in Alappuzha district is getting worse. On Friday alone 35 people turned positive for coronavirus in the camp.

Prohibitory orders in Ponnani

The Malappuram district collector has issued prohibitory orders in Ponnani taluk fearing possibility of community transmission. More than five people are not allowed to gather at any place other than those providing essential services. People are allowed to move out only to seek medical help, weddings or funeral related events.

The prohibitory orders are applicable in all nine panchayats and Ponnani municipality. In the past three days over 30 people got the disease through contact, prompting authorities to take these steps.

Poonthura fishers defy lockdown

Hundreds of residents in Thiruvananthapuram's Poonthura ward have come out of their houses and swarmed the public road in open defiance of the triple lockdown imposed in the coastal ward. A Health Department vehicle was also attacked.

Health minister K K Shailaja teacher said two 150-bed temporary hospitals would soon be erected near Poonthura to treat locals.

They are also particularly irritated by the presence of the Coast Guard along the Poonthura coast. "We feel it is just a show, only to tell the world that the government is keeping the unruly Poonthura residents in check. If they really want to prevent us from going into the sea, the Coast Guard should be deployed at Vizhnjam. Because during these monsoon months when the sea is rough we are no fools to go fishing from Poonthura. We travel by road to Vizhinjam harbour and it is from there we begin our journey," said Francis Lazar, a sociology graduate in Poonthura.

Testing and quarantine



Of the 1,84,112 people under observation for suspected infection, 3,517 are hospitalised and the remaining under home/institutional quarantine. As many as 472 people were hospitalised on Friday.

Till date 2,26,868 samples (including repeat, augmented and private lab samples) have been sent for testing, out of which results of 4,525 are pending.

Apart from above, 70,112 samples were taken from priority groups like health care workers, persons with high social exposure, workers etc. as part of sentinel surveillance of which 66,132 samples tested negative. There are 193 hotspots in the state now.