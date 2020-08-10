Kerala records 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 784 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 35,515 on Monday, with the state reporting 1,184 fresh cases. The state also registered 784 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 22,616 people recovered from the disease, while 12,740 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 956 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 114 are unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 41 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

Of the 1,184 cases reported on Monday, 106 people came from abroad, while 73 came from other states.

Seven more die

The chief minister also confirmed seven more deaths on Monday. The deceased were identified as Gracy Shainy of Nayarambalam, Nafeesa (52) of Pallikkal in Ernakulam district, Aboobakkar (64), native of Koyilandy in Kozhikode, Jama (50) of Maranalloor in Thiruvananthapuram, Devadas (45) of Mayilakkad in Kollam, Muhammed Kunju (65) of Neeleswaram in Kasaragod and Aruvikkutty (65) of Kalpetta in Wayanad.

The official death toll now stands at 115.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram – 255

Thiruvananthapuram – 200

Palakkad – 147

Kasaragod – 146

Ernakulam – 101

Kozhikode – 66

Kannur – 63

Kollam – 41

Thrissur – 40

Kottayam – 40

Wayanad – 33

Alappuzha – 30

Idukki – 10

Pathanamthitta – 4

Key points from CM's press meet:

• 288 tested positive from the 2800 samples collected from large community clusters in Thiruvananthapuram.

• Neighbourhood watch system to be implemented in Kerala with the help of Janamaithri police.

• Fort Kochi cluster is a major problem in Ernakulam area. Cases are reducing in Aluva cluster.

• Malappuram which reported the highest number of cases on Monday is an emerging concern.

• Twenty three passengers rescued from the Karipur air plane crash continue to be in critical condition. Three passengers are in ventilator and 81 are recovering.

• Makkoottam road at the Kerala-Karnataka border to be opened from 6am to 7pm.

• People must follow COVID-19 protocol in any circumstances. Police to strictly implement COVID-19 protocol in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode Rural, Kozhikode City, Wayanad, Palakkad, Ernakulam Rural and Thrissur City regions.

• Thirty-six migrant workers tested COVID positive in Kozhikode in a span of three days

• New COVID-19 cluster has emerged at Alappuzha district's Panavalli area.

• COVID testing will be facilitated at the border. All those who cross the border must register with the Jagratha portal.

• Limited clusters Kallikadu, Vellarada and Neyyatinkara Municipality in Thiruvananthapuram are likely to be converted to large clusters soon.

• Twenty-three individuals still remain missing at Pettimudi in Idukki's Munnar.

• IG S Sreejith has been appointed to coordinate the COVID mitigation efforts in coastal areas.