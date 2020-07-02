160 cases, 202 recoveries: Kerala records highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries

Kerala recorded the highest single-day number of COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday with the test results of 202 returning negative.

As many as 160 new cases were also reported, making it the fourteenth day in a row that the state is reporting more than 100 cases.



Among the new cases, 106 infected persons came from abroad (UAE-27, Kuwait-21, Oman-21, Qatar-16, Saudi Arabia-15, Bahrain-4, Maldova-1, Ivory Coast-1) while 40 returned home from other states (Delhi-13, Maharashtra-10, Tamil Nadu-8, Karnataka-6, Punjab-1, Gujarat-1, West Bengal-1).

Fourteen contracted the disease through contact: five in Alappuzha, four each in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, one in Kottayam.

The state has reported 4,753 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,638 persons have recovered. The remaining 2,088 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

The higher number of recoveries were due to the state's decision to do away with discharge norm, which earlier mandated two back-to-back negative results in 24 hours.

From now on, patients will be discharged even if the first follow-up test is negative.



Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Pathanamthitta - 27

Malappuram - 24

Palakkad - 18

Alappuzha - 16

Thiruvananthapuram - 9

Kollam - 9

Kottayam - 9

Ernakulam - 9

Thrissur - 9

Kannur - 9

Idukki - 8

Kozhikode - 7

Kasaragod - 5

Wayanad - 1

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 57 (Palakkad - 1)

Palakkad - 53

kasaragod - 23

Thiruvananthapuram - 15

Kannur - 14 (Kasaragod - 8)

Idukki - 12

Ernakulam - 11 (Alappuzha - 1)

Thrissur - 8

Alappuzha - 7

Kottayam – 1

A total of 1,78,099 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,75,111 are under home-quarantine and 2,988 are in hospitals. On Thursday, 403 people were admitted in hospitals.

So far, 2,46,799 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing. Of these, 242,021 samples tested yielded negative results.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 52,316 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts. Of them, 50,002 have returned negative.

Three more regions have been converted into hot spots.

The new hot spots are Panoor (Containment Zone wards 3, 26, 31) in Kannur district, Kozhikode Corporation (56, 62, 66) and Olavanna (9) in Kozhikode.

Padiyoor (all wards), Keezhalloor (4) in Kannur district and Anakkara (13) in Palakkad have been excluded from the the list of hotspots.

There are currently 123 hotspots in the state.