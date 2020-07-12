Lockdown for a week more in TVM. Triple lockdown only along the coast

Triple lockdown for the whole of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been lifted but a normal less-stringent lockdown will be in place for seven more days from July 13. Triple lockdown, however, will continue in the coastal wards of Poonthura, Puthenpally and Manikyavilakom, designated as 'critical containment zones'.

Groceries, bakeries and milk booths, which now are open only from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be allowed an additional two-hour afternoon shift for customers, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In between, to stock items, the shops could remain open for two hours from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

In the critical containment zones, grocery shops will be open only from 7 a.m to 2 p.m.

Night curfew will be in force from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m in Thiruvananthapuram district. In containment zones, it will be from 7 p.m to 5 a.m.

The revised lockdown order was issued by district collector Navjot Khosa on Sunday.

All government offices, including Secretariat, that were asked to shut down last week will open subject to shorter attendance. Offices of secretaries to government, of departments of Home, Disaster Management, Health, Local Self Government and NORKA will function with a maximum of 50 per cent staff.

Public utilities, including petrol bunks and power units, will also function. Hospitals, medical shops and labs, both in public and private sectors, will continue to function.

Here are the additional activities that will be allowed. Construction of basic infrastructures like roads, bridges and hospitals; agriculture, horticulture, plantation, poultry, dairy and veterinary services; IT services in Technopark with essential staff; taxis and autorickshaws; media offices; and banking services.

However, there will be no banking services in containment zones.

Generally, only essential activities will be allowed in city limits. The movement of persons in or out within the city limits will not be permitted except for medical emergencies and maintaining a supply of essential goods and services.