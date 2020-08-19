Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 50k-mark with record 2,333 new cases on Wednesday

Kerala's single-day COVID-19 case count crossed the 2,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday since the first case was reported on January 30, 2019. With this, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases from the state breached the 5,0000-mark.

In its evening update, the health ministry said that 2,333 new cases were reported in the state while 1,217 recovered from the disease.

Of the new cases, 2,151 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the sources of infection of 53 are yet to be traced.

Sixty of the newly infected came from abroad while 98 came from other states.

The state has reported 50,231 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 32,611 have recovered. The remaining 17,382 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

With seven more deaths being reported, the official toll has reached 182 in Kerala. The deceased have been identified as Bhargavi, 90, from Kalady in Thiruvananthapuram; Shamsudheen, 65, from Adoor in Pathanamthitta; Meenakshi, 85, from Aryanadu in Thiruvananthapuram; Rajan, 56, from Kulathupuzha in Kollam; Jameela, 53 from Aluva in Ernakulam; KTV Mathai, 67, from Kothamangalam in Ernakulam and Thankappan, 64 from Kothadu in Ernakulam. The other deaths are yet to be confirmed from the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 540 (contact-519)

Malappuram 322 (297)

Alappuzha 253 (240)

Ernakulam 230 (214)

Kottayam 203 (198)

Kasaragid 174 (154)

Kannur 126 (122)

Thrissur 97 (89)

Pathanamthitta 87 (78)

Kozhikode 78 (60)

Kollam 77 (74)

Palakkad 65 (55)

Idukki 64 (38)

Wayanad 17 (13)



District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananathapuram 224

Kollam 41

Pathanamthitta 18

Alappuzha 65

Kottayam 54

Idukki 5

Ernakulam 101

Thrissur 28

Palakkad 103

Malappuram 263

Kozhikode 174

Wayanad 12

Kannur 48

Kasaragod 81