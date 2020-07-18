COVID-19: 593 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 204 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 593 people tested positive for coronavirus and 204 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the positive cases today, 364 had contracted the disease through contact. While 116 came from abroad, 90 came from other states.

Among those infected also include 19 health workers and a fire force and Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel each. With this, the total cases reported from the state touched 11,659 and 6,416 out of them are still active.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 173

Ernakulam – 44

Kollam – 53

Kozhikode – 26

Pathanamthitta – 28

Alappuzha – 42

Kottayam – 16

Thrissur – 21

Palakkad – 49

Malappuram – 19

Wayanad – 26

Idukki – 28

Kannur – 39

Kasaragod - 29

District-wise breakup of patients cured:

Thiruvananthapuram – 7

Ernakulam – 9

Kozhikode – 9

Pathanamthitta – 18

Alappuzha – 36

Kottayam – 6

Thrissur – 11

Palakkad – 25

Malappuram – 26

Wayanad – 4

Idukki – 6

Kannur – 38

Kasaragod – 9

COVID deaths

Kerala reported two deaths on Saturday, 70-year-old Aruldas and 60-year-old Baburaj from Thiruvananthapuram.

Naseeba, a 74-year-old Kasaragod native, who was under observation for the viral pandemic died on Saturday. No official confirmation with regard to COVID-19 death has been issued by the government over Naseeba's death.

Of late she was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Paraiyaram, Kannur, after showing symptoms of lung disease. She was also suffering from diabetes.

Key points from CM's speech:

• Over 60 per cent of the total cases are contact-base. This is a concern, says Pinarayi.

• People should wear masks and follow social distancing directives in homes at all times.

• State has special COVID centres and first-line treatment centres in all districts. Private hospitals have also given permission to treat COVID-19 patients.

• 60 per cent of the COVID-19 patients in the state are asymptomatic, says chief minister.

• Almost all the districts have COVID-19 clusters.

• For the next 10 days, starting today, the coastal areas in the state will be treated as critical containment zones. Strict containment measures will be imposed in the coastal regions.

• Only essential offices and workers will be allowed to function in these region.

More curbs

As Kerala's bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 seem to be fizzling out, the state government is back to imposing stringent curbs. Door-to-door and pavement sales of fish have been barred. Auctioning of fish has also been banned in a bid to minimise crowding.

The government will also bring in more regulations in the fisheries sector as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

(to be updated)