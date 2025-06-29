An Air India flight to Chennai was forced to return to its origin airport in Mumbai due to a 'burning smell' in the cabin. The flight landed safely, Air India said in a statement.

"Air India flight AI 639, operating from Mumbai to Chennai, on Friday, June 27, made a precautionary air return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," the airline said.

Furthermore, Air India stated that the ground teams in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise inconvenience.