COVID-19 Live: India crosses 11 lakh mark, adds 1 lakh cases to tally in 3 days

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally crossed 11 lakh mark on Monday with the highest single day spike of 40,425 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Total cases stand at 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases and 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated, the Health Ministry reported in its morning update.

With 681 deaths, the death toll has risen to 27,497 in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,40,47,908 samples tested for Covid-19 up to July 19. Of these 2,56,039 were tested on Sunday.

