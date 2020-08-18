Kerala records 1,758 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 1,365 recover

Kerala recorded 1,758 new COVID-19 cases and 1,365 recoveries on Tuesday.

This is the highest single-day count of positive cases reported in Kerala so far.

Among Tuesday's positive cases, 1,641 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 81 of them is yet to be traced.

Of the new cases, 39 infected persons came from abroad while 42 came from other states.

The state has reported 47,898 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 31,394 persons recovered. The remaining 16,274 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

With six new deaths being reported on Tuesday, the official death toll rose to 175 in the state.

The deceased have been identified as Palakkad Vilayoor native Pathumma, 76, Wayanad Karakkamala Moidu, 59, kozhikode Chelavoor native Kausu, 65, Kozhikode Beypur native Rajalakshmi, 61, Thiruvananthapuram Kollapuram native Vijaya, 32 and Thiruvananthapuram Sreekaryam native Sathyan, 54.

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 310

Kollam 54

pathanamthitta 29

Alappuzha 65

Kottayam 48

Idukki 59

Ernakulam 64

Thrissur 33

Palakkad 82

Malappuram 194

Kozhikode 195

Wayanad 46

Kannur 61

Kasaragod 125