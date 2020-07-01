COVID-19: 151 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 132 recover

Kerala recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases and 132 recoveries on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the sunset briefing at Thiruvananthapuram. This is the thirteenth day in a row that the state is posting more than 100 cases.

Among the new cases, 86 infected persons came from abroad while 51 came from other states. Thirteen contracted the disease through contact.

The test result of Nadakkavu native Krishnan, who committed suicide in Kozhikode on June 27, also returned positive on Wednesday.

The state reported 4,593 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,435 persons have recovered. The remaining 2,130 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 34

Kannur - 27

Palakkad - 17

Thrissur - 18

Ernakulam - 12

Kasaragod - 10

Alappuzha - 8

Pathanamthitta - 6

Kozhikode - 6

Thiruvananthapuram - 4

Kollam - 3

Wayanad - 3

Kottayam - 4

Idukki - 1

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kollam – 21

Thrissur – 16

Malappuram – 12

Palakkad – 11

Alappuzha - 9

Kottayam - 6

Pathanamthitta – 5

Thiruvananthapuram – 3

Idukki - 2

Ernakulam - 1

Kozhikode -15

Wayanad - 2

Kannur - 13

Kasaragod - 16

Key points from CM's press conference:

• Police have ramped up efforts in Ponnani where a triple lockdown is in force. Only 5 shop categories are allowed to open here, including vegetable shops.

• Two persons designated as volunteers in each ward. They will supply essentials to each home.

• 16 cases have been registered in Ponnani for violation of lockdown rules.

• In wake of rising number of cases, ward level administration have been ramped up. Ward level officials must now be informed in the event of you returning home from the hospital.

• To disinfect offices, the services of Kudumbashree too could be availed.

• Private hospitals have been roped in to ensure that COVID treatment is accessible to all. They will be shared with all the learnings that we have thus far in the fight against COVID.

• Teachers and government employees who are not working during this period will also be roped in as volunteers to aid the fight against COVID. This would encourage those already on the field. Kasaragod had been a good model for this. Many have come forward voluntarily. This will be encouraged in other districts as well.

• After May 7, 870 planes and 3 ships have reached Kerala. 600 charter flights too landed. Most flights were from UAE, bringing home over 73,000 people.

• We had been able to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and floods of yesteryears thanks in part to the contributions of the NRKs. They have been immensely helpful not only for our state's sustenance, but also Kerala's growth.

• COVID has created another hurdle amidst us – the economic crisis ensued from it. Many have lost their jobs, especially NRKS, and have returned home. In wake of this, Kerala is planning to launch a Dream Kerala project to aid them - their welfare and Kerala's growth.

• We will make use of the many professionals who have returned - those experienced in business, or those proficient in certain skills for the welfare of the state. There will be opportunities for them to share their wisdom. The state will go through each of them and will implement those that have been selected by our team of experts. A steering committee will be formed to facilitate this.

• A Youth Leadership Academy will be launched to equip youths with an improved understanding of the laws, policies, of governance, and ways to mitigate threats faced during emergencies.

• Bus fares for students will remain unchanged. There will be no hike to this.

• Because of COVID lockdown, many students are unable to get their certificates to pursue further studies. The government is aware of this and has now made it so that previous certificates would do for admissions until more announcements are made.

A total of 1,87,219 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,84,388 are under home-quarantine and 2,831 are in hospitals. 290 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,81,780 individuals (including the augmented samples) have been sent for testing. Of these, 4,042 results are awaited.

Apart from above, 50,448 samples were taken from priority groups like health care workers, persons with high social exposure, workers etc., as part of Sentinel Surveillance. Of them, 48,442 have returned negative.

There are currently 124 hotspots in the state.